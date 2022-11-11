ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia Police continue search for suspected prowler, ask for community's assistance

The Columbia Police Department continues to search for a suspected prowler. The department took to social media on Friday asking people to review their camera footage and report anything suspicious. Investigators are currently looking into a video that’s been circulating on social media. They say the first two individuals shown on the video are Columbia Police officers patrolling the area but are asking people to help identify the other two individuals to determine if they’re related to the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Forensic artist describes process of creating sketch of possible crime subjects

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for a suspected prowler targeting women in Columbia Columbia police say investigators are currently following up on multiple leads.  A sketch showing a suspected prowler in Columbia, provided by the Columbia Police Department Reports show the potential prowler has targeted several women's apartments in south Columbia. All women were between The post Forensic artist describes process of creating sketch of possible crime subjects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two arrested for operating chop shop in Montgomery County

Two Montgomery County men are arrested for operating a chop shop in New Florence. The investigation began in early November when a new vehicle was stolen from a garage in Middletown. Through surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify a vehicle linked to the theft. That vehicle was located and stopped in New Florence the following evening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City man receives probation for starting fire, fake threat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man convicted of starting a fire and calling in a fake threat will receive probation. Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Hankel Jones on Monday to 5 years of supervised probation for second-degree arson. According to public court records, Jones agreed to plead guilty to the charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments

The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Vietnam-Era tank donated to Columbia's American Legion Post 202

Columbia — Veteran's Day celebrations continued into the weekend here in Mid-Missouri. American Legion Post 202 has been serving local veterans since 1920. Tucked away off of Highway 63, the location was looking for a landmark to draw more attention. "When I first moved here in Columbia, I drove...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO

