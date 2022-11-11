The Columbia Police Department continues to search for a suspected prowler. The department took to social media on Friday asking people to review their camera footage and report anything suspicious. Investigators are currently looking into a video that’s been circulating on social media. They say the first two individuals shown on the video are Columbia Police officers patrolling the area but are asking people to help identify the other two individuals to determine if they’re related to the case.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO