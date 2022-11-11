Read full article on original website
Columbia Police continue search for suspected prowler, ask for community's assistance
The Columbia Police Department continues to search for a suspected prowler. The department took to social media on Friday asking people to review their camera footage and report anything suspicious. Investigators are currently looking into a video that’s been circulating on social media. They say the first two individuals shown on the video are Columbia Police officers patrolling the area but are asking people to help identify the other two individuals to determine if they’re related to the case.
Man who triggered scare at Jefferson City public housing complex pleads guilty
A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to setting a fire at a Jefferson City public housing complex last year. Hankel Jones pleaded guilty last week to second-degree arson. In exchange for his plea, a charge of making a terrorist threat was dropped. Jones was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Forensic artist describes process of creating sketch of possible crime subjects
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for a suspected prowler targeting women in Columbia Columbia police say investigators are currently following up on multiple leads. A sketch showing a suspected prowler in Columbia, provided by the Columbia Police Department Reports show the potential prowler has targeted several women's apartments in south Columbia. All women were between The post Forensic artist describes process of creating sketch of possible crime subjects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested for operating chop shop in Montgomery County
Two Montgomery County men are arrested for operating a chop shop in New Florence. The investigation began in early November when a new vehicle was stolen from a garage in Middletown. Through surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify a vehicle linked to the theft. That vehicle was located and stopped in New Florence the following evening.
SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign, reveals giving goal for holiday season
JEFFERSON CITY — On Saturday, the Jefferson City Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the Capital Mall. Major Sarah Windell revealed that the Salvation Army's goal for the kettle campaign this holiday season is $350,000, which will go towards the army's many services, as well as feeding the community.
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
Jefferson City man receives probation for starting fire, fake threat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man convicted of starting a fire and calling in a fake threat will receive probation. Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Hankel Jones on Monday to 5 years of supervised probation for second-degree arson. According to public court records, Jones agreed to plead guilty to the charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments
The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living home closing with 30-day notice to residents
COLUMBIA — Families of those living in Columbia’s Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living Home scrambled Friday to find a new place for their loved ones to live. The nursing home will close on December 2. In an email to family members obtained by KRCG, Candlelight Lodge informed family members...
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
Vietnam-Era tank donated to Columbia's American Legion Post 202
Columbia — Veteran's Day celebrations continued into the weekend here in Mid-Missouri. American Legion Post 202 has been serving local veterans since 1920. Tucked away off of Highway 63, the location was looking for a landmark to draw more attention. "When I first moved here in Columbia, I drove...
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
