AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Talks ROH World Title, Full Gear, WWE, More in B/R AMA
Under the name Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli solidified himself as one of the best tag team wrestlers in the world in WWE, but now he is out for individual success in AEW. Claudio became a major world champion for the first time in his lengthy career shortly after his AEW debut by winning the Ring of Honor World Championship, and he will look to regain that title Saturday at Full Gear.
Austin Theory Is Back Already, WWE's US Title Problem, More Raw Takes
The November 14 edition of WWE Raw was focused entirely on the United States Championship following the disaster of Austin Theory's failed cash-in the previous week. Seth Rollins opened the show as both Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali confronted him. The U.S. titleholder then fought Finn Bálor in the main event to retain his belt, but Theory attacked him afterward.
Keith Lee and 8 WWE, AEW Tag Team Wrestlers Ready for a Solo Run
Many talented tag teams populate the current WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters, but it wouldn't hurt for some of those stars to start branching out into one-on-one competition. Keith Lee is perhaps the most prominent example of someone who is long overdue for a serious singles run. His tag...
