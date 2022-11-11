Read full article on original website
Regional Veteran Affairs Director to visit Spokane to discuss PACT ACT
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Veteran's Affairs (VA) Regional Director, Pritz Navaratnasingam, is coming to Spokane on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 to discuss new PACT ACT developments. The PACT ACT is a new law expanding and adding more benefits for qualified veterans. The VA regional director will be joined by Dr. Evan Krasner, Chief of Primary Care for Veterans at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Free Rein Therapeutic Riding awarded $10,000 to expand program serving active-duty, veteran military members
SPOKANE, Wash. – Free Rein Therapeutic Riding (Free Rein)—an organization offering adaptive riding and military horsemanship programs to children and adults with disabilities as well as active-duty military, veterans, and families—was awarded Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award on Thursday for exceptional service to the community. The grant of $10,000 will be used to expand their Military Horsemanship Program, allowing as many as 30 more participants to benefit from Free Rein’s services in 2023.
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls Veteran’s Home brings long-awaited assisted living facility to North Idaho vets
POST FALLS, Idaho – An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note. Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran’s Home began construction in 2020 and features...
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Post Falls Veterans Home opens to provide medical, supportive care for local veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place for veterans to receive medical and supportive care in Idaho opens on Veterans Day in Post Falls. Run by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Post Falls Veterans Home will be the fourth in the state, following campuses in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston. According to the official website, these veterans homes provide...
Salvation Army looking for help with Christmas outreach
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your help to bring joy to local families and children this Holiday season. They are asking you to help support its Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree Programs. The Adpot-A-Family program is one where once you sign up, you are assigned to a family which best meets your size preference. Then Salvation...
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rosalia High School band sells baked treats and coffee at rest stop
ROSALIA, Wash. – The Rosalia High School band is selling baked treats and coffee at the rest stop south of Rosalia on Highway 195, ahead of the WSU football game. Students are working to raise $20,000 for a planned trip to perform in Seattle in March. The band is...
Volunteers of America offering services to homeless veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. — “It’s hard to explain what veterans go through because only veterans know”. Daniel Colony served in the Air Force as a firefighter for almost ten years. “The families are so affected, wives are so affected, especially now it seems like we have more wars now Than we’ve had in a long time,” Colony said. During his time...
FOX 28 Spokane
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. – A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. Army-bound Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student is working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Jayden LaVecchia is a member of the U.S. Air Force's Civil Air Patrol and the Idaho Army...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
‘Grumpy’ takes flight to honor those who fought for America
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest honors our veterans this holiday, one “grumpy” World War II vet from the Historic Flight Foundation rumbled to life to honor those who went to war. Grumpy is a Mitchell B-25, and like many other older Americans, it takes some time for him to get going on a chilly morning. On Friday, pilots...
One woman dead in apartment fire in Browne’s Addition neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman is dead as the result of an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition early Saturday morning. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene off West Pacific Avenue and South Spruce Street just past 3 a.m. An initial 911 call suggested a neighbor smelled a “really strong chemical smell,” hearing what she thought was an argument,...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Department wants to remind you to be attentive when you are cooking at your home. SVFD responded to a fire at a home in the Greenacres area near East Coach Drive and East 3rd Avenue near South Flora Street. Firefighters initially saw heavy smoke through the home, which was upgraded to a working fire....
Local principal, veteran teaches students the importance of Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Veterans Day is November 11, a day to honor the sacrifice that service members made for the country. 4 News Now is highlighting a local principal — a veteran himself — who is now serving students after serving the country. Before working at Holmes Elementary, Kale Colyar wanted to join the military and follow his dad’s legacy....
