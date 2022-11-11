Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk. From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.
wpde.com
Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
wpde.com
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
wpde.com
Lights of Love: Honor a loved one this holiday season while supporting scholarships
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Honor a loved one this holiday season while also supporting scholarships awarded through the health system. Lights of Love is a popular campaign by Tidelands Health that offers a unique opportunity to honor, memorialize or recognize a loved one while helping the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching to Tidelands Health employee partners and local graduating high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.
wpde.com
15-year-old business owner copes with anxiety by grooming dogs
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Zamari Thomas is just your average teen. He likes piano and riding four-wheelers but he also just so happens to be a 15-year-old owner of a dog grooming business named “Canine by Zamari." "We’ve always had dogs and they’ve always needed to be groomed...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
wpde.com
Woman holding first ever downtown Florence golf cart parade to help kids for Christmas
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joy Walker has always been a cheerful giver, holding many events over the years to help people in her community. Walker is planning to hold Florence's first-ever golf cart parade through downtown on Dec. 11 to help make Christmas a little brighter for children and families.
This Sandwich Was Named the “Best Sandwich in SC”
This sandwich was named the Best Sandwich in South Carolina.The Daily Meal. South Carolina is well-known for having great southern cuisine. Rather you are in the mood for good BBQ, seafood, or even a great steak, there are a plethora of places in the state that has something to satisfy your taste buds. However, you might just be in the mood for something simple, like a sandwich. One national publication published an article titled, "The Best Sandwiches In Every State And Where To Find Them". In this article, we will take a look at which sandwich was crowned the best in the state of South Carolina as well as the best places to get them.
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Daisy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 12-13 is Daisy, a 4-month-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Daisy is very people-friendly and loves kisses, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. Robinson said more than 150 cats, including Daisy, are currently being fostered by GSHS volunteers. Lots of […]
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
wpde.com
Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
wpde.com
Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
wpde.com
'Home away from home:' Veterans Café honors those who've served with food, stories
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On any given day, you’ll find Vietnam veteran George Boynta at Veterans Café. "To me, it's home away from home. I love this place to no end. I'm here constantly. This is my seat," said Boynta. He’s surrounded by friends, fellow veterans...
Comments / 0