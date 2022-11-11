ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nigerian-American Artist Yinka Shares Sultry New Song, “Two Weeks”

Good news for those who love the rhythm and blues – we’ve got more new music for your outside of this week’s R&B Season playlist update. On that, we highlighted tracks from Stormzy, Rihanna, and Lil Tjay, among others. Now, though, we’ve got a rising Nigerian-American artist who’s making her HNHH debut today.
People

90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'

Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect.  After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year

Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
People

Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'

"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
People

Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids

In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
soultracks.com

British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62

(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
Deadline

Bob Dylan Honors Jerry Lee Lewis With Concert Tribute Song, Tells Fans The Killer “Will Live Forever”

In a rare moment of conversation with his audience, Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis before covering the late icon’s 1970 hit, “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.” Dylan told audience members at the UK’s Motorpoint Arena, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” He then launched into the song, covered on Lewis’s Sun Records album A Taste Of Country. The two artists had a mutual respect. Dylan wrote “To Be Alone With You” for Lewis,...
People

People

352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy