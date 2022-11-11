Read full article on original website
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
4 Olmsted County Commissioners Honored For Decades of Service
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public celebration was held today in conjunction with today's meeting of the Olmsted County Board to honor four retiring members of the governmental body. Matt Flynn is the longest-serving member of the County Board, having joined in 1997. Both Jim Bier and Ken Brown...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Rochester City Council Approves Annual Fee For Sidewalk Repairs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The cost of repairing and replacing damaged sidewalk panels in Rochester will no longer fall on the individual property owner. The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to move forward with the development of a new Sidewalk Improvement District program. It calls for dividing the city into six districts, with property owners in each district assessed an annual fee to cover the cost of sidewalk repair and replacement projects throughout that district. It's estimated the cost will be around $57 per year, although that could vary depending on the scope of the projects needed to address sidewalk repairs in an individual district.
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
Pink Will be the First Woman to Ever do This in Minnesota
I couldn't believe it when I saw that Pink will be the first woman to do this in Minnesota. I was surprised! In case you don't know, Pink is going on tour next year and one of her stops is in Minnesota. While she's on that tour is when she'll make history.
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring
A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
