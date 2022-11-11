ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement

Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Pennsylvania Republicans have regrets. A lot of them.

SOUL SEARCHING — The midterm election was a letdown for the GOP across the map. But no one had it quite so bad as Pennsylvania’s Republicans. Their candidates not only underperformed expectations — they got swept under a blue wave. Democrats in Pennsylvania won the races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor.  While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat in victory over Oz

Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, flipping a key seat previously held by a Republican, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Democrats capitalized on one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat in a swing state after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
