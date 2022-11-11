Read full article on original website
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?
John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Democrat John Fetterman wiped back tears in an emotional speech after winning key Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won the race for US Senate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning. He beat Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz, flipping a seat that had been in Republican hands. As he thanked his supporters in a speech, Fetterman seemed stunned and wiped away tears. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Donald Trump Jr. harshly mocked John Fetterman's stroke, escalating GOP attacks on his health in the tight PA Senate race
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are facing off for US Senate in Pennsylvania. Fetterman's health has become a focal point of the race after he suffered a stroke in May. Donald Trump Jr. mocked Fetterman on Sunday, saying he doesn't have "a working brain." Donald Trump Jr. mocked...
Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement
Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.
Democrat John Fetterman defeats Trump-backed GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in pivotal Pennsylvania Senate race, NBC News projects
John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
John Fetterman's Chances vs. Dr. Oz as Pennsylvania Voters Head to Polls
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide control of the House of Representatives and the Senate—and voters in Pennsylvania are casting ballots in one of the nation's most-watched races. Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman is facing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a...
Pennsylvania Republicans have regrets. A lot of them.
SOUL SEARCHING — The midterm election was a letdown for the GOP across the map. But no one had it quite so bad as Pennsylvania’s Republicans. Their candidates not only underperformed expectations — they got swept under a blue wave. Democrats in Pennsylvania won the races for...
Sen. Pat Toomey blames former President Donald Trump for Pennsylvania election results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big losses in races are prompting some soul-searching among Republicans in the Philadelphia area and across the country. Republicans underperformed in their fight for control of Congress.The fallout continues from the GOP after several key losses during the midterm elections, including two in Pennsylvania. Some Republican leaders are putting the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.Two high profile races in Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats.John Fetterman will take over the U.S. Senate seat, and Josh Shapiro will be the next governor. While other races around the country in key battleground districts are still up in the...
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
Summer Lee wins 12th Congressional District, will become Pa.’s first Black congresswoman
This story originally appeared on WESA. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said of her...
PA Gov-elect Josh Shapiro on how Dems can win rural voters
On CNN's State of the Union, Democratic Pennsylvania Governor-elect tells Dana Bash that the key to winning rural voters is "just a matter of showing up, treating people with respect, and showing them how you're going to make their lives better."
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Election 2022 live updates: Fetterman edges Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
Hello, and welcome to our continuing coverage of the 2022 midterm election. As votes continue to be counted Wednesday, the battle for control of Congress comes down to just a few races. While Republicans did not see the “red wave” many had predicted, the party seems to be on track...
Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat in victory over Oz
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, flipping a key seat previously held by a Republican, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Democrats capitalized on one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat in a swing state after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement.
