Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Banton Enjoys Career Night
Former Husker Dalano Banton enjoyed career night in Toronto's 115-111 win over Detroit on Monday night. The second-year Raptor enjoyed a career high for the second straight game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. It marked the second straight game he posted a career high in points as he had 14 points in 13 minutes in Toronto's loss to Indiana on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College eyeing major additions to athletics lineup
BEATRICE – An ambitious plan to more than double the number of athletic programs could put a Nebraska community college well ahead of its peers in terms of competitive offerings. Southeast Community College Board members heard about plans over the next two years to add several sports during a...
News Channel Nebraska
Three fall sports standouts honored by Beatrice Board of Education
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education honored three top athletes in fall sports this year. Avery Barnard was recognized as a first-team all-state selection in softball and Riley Schwisow was recognized as a second-team all-state squad member in softball. Barnard was unable to attend Monday night’s board meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
News Channel Nebraska
Light up Syracuse contest precedes Tannenbaum
SYRACUSE - Participants in the Light up Syracuse contest must sign up at city hall by Dec. 1. Ballots to vote are available on the Syracuse Facebook page. The winning displays will be announced at Tannenbaum on Dec. 6. There are prizes for commercial and residential displays and a traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site equipment reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site reported that some of their equipment was stolen over the weekend in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 56th St. and O St. on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Autumn's first snow close to 30-year average
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport reports light snow beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday and continuing past 8 p.m., when airport visibility was less than 1.5 miles. The temperature fell below freezing at 5:55 p.m. and was down to 29 degrees at 8 p.m. A low of 24 degrees...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released for weekend accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
News Channel Nebraska
$90K awarded to three different Columbus organizations
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Three separate organizations in Columbus received a total of $90,000 in grant funding. The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $90,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to three non-profit organizations in Columbus. The grants were approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in October.
News Channel Nebraska
Van, cooling unit purchases approved by Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – The Beatrice School District is replacing one of its vans and a rooftop cooling unit at the Beatrice Middle School, which has failed. The District 15 Board approved purchase of a van for up to $51,000, replacing one damaged in a severe hail storm this year. Superintendent Jason Alexander says there are two sources of funding.
News Channel Nebraska
NioCorp hosting town hall meetings in Syracuse
TECUMSEH - NioCorp has scheduled town hall meetings and a briefing with Governor-elect Jim Pillen to discuss progress being made on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. Town hall meetings are scheduled at noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center in Syracuse. NioCorp...
News Channel Nebraska
Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Area Chamber hands out 2022 membership honors
BEATRICE – A metals manufacturer at the Gage County Industrial Park is the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, for 2022. Precise Fabrication, a Division of Kinney Manufacturing, is part of a company that also has acquired J-and-J Wood and Wire, and Blaze-N Grill Works. The company was honored for working with community organizations and investing over two million dollars in new equipment, supporting workforce initiatives and other projects.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Assessor race determined after provisional ballots counted
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — After waiting to determine the status of provisional ballots in the county, Jefferson County now has the results from the County Assessor race. Mary Banahan has won reelection, according to the latest round of results from the county clerk's office. Banahan defeated her challenger Micahel...
News Channel Nebraska
Equipment reported stolen from LPD recruit officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln Police Department recruit officer reported having his equipment stolen on Nov. 11. LPD said officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of S 31. St. on Nov. 11 around 10:30 p.m. for a reported larceny from a vehicle. Officers said the victim was a 28-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Jury rules no criminal wrongdoing in Beatrice Police-involved shooting
BEATRICE – A Gage County District Court grand jury has ruled there was no wrongdoing regarding the police-involved shooting death of Bradley S. Allen, on May 3rd of 2022. Evidence was presented to the grand jury on November 15th, resulting in a finding of no criminal conduct in relation to the death.
News Channel Nebraska
Assortment of drugs found inside man's car in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was taken into custody after officers found several types of drugs inside his vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said investigators with the Narcotics Task Force went up to a vehicle in an alley between E St. and F St. after they saw the vehicle involved in a traffic infraction around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.
Comments / 0