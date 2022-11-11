ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

tpr.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Austin Energy bills are going up. Here's why.

If you're an Austin Energy customer, you're going to see an increase on your bill starting this month. It's about $15. It may be the first, but it won't be the last over the next couple months. Austin's publicly owned utility is raising how much it costs to give you...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

