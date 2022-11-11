Read full article on original website
WAFF
Following social media giants’ layoffs, there is worry about possible future recession
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dust is settling from midterm elections and the stock market has rallied for two consecutive days after news that inflation and mortgage rates are down. With big tech industries like Twitter and Meta firing nearly 15,000 employees altogether, many are wondering if this is an...
Alabama’s newest skateboard park opens with a flip and a flourish
Folks who love to get wheeling in Alabama – on skateboards, rollerblades, BMX bikes and scooters – have a new place to practice tricks and show off their skills. Skate Depot, the state’s newest skate park, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday in Cullman. The park is located along Second Avenue Northeast, between the Cullman Police Department and Depot Park.
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
Huntsville realtor, pastor to host frozen turkey giveaway
A Huntsville real estate agent is hosting a frozen turkey giveaway on Nov. 19 to help as many families as possible.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more.
WHNT-TV
Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
WAFF
Alabama A&M University professor speaks on student loan forgiveness suspension
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans looking for federal student loan debt forgiveness are now in limbo. It comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness, declaring it illegal. It immediately suspended the online application process for student debt relief.
1 inmate dead, 1 captured after escaping from Lincoln County
Residents in southern Tennessee and northern Alabama are asked to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from their work area in Lincoln County Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
After deaths of 5 teenagers, teen driving safety becomes concern
Within a span of 24 hours, 5 teenagers in the North Alabama area were killed in car crashes. Two teenagers, both 18, were killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant in Marshall County. While three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 16, were...
WAFF
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
WAFF
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
crossvillenews1st.com
DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVEN ONTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROPERTY LEADS TO LARGE DRUG SEIZE
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck. “The thank you and good jobs, they even said that SRO Josh Alexander deserved a medal,”...
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
