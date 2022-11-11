Read full article on original website
MBB: Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
MBB: Complete Lion effort leads to Sunday stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
WBB: Southeastern pulls off 78-68 win at Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team earned its first road win of 2022-23 with a 78-68 win Friday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Natalie Kelly and Alexius Horne were the standout performers for SLU (2-0) against the Lady Aggies (1-1), Horne matched...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: Week of November 14-20, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football and volleyball teams will look to win Southland Conference championships, while men’s and women’s basketball will continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 25 Southeastern football team (7-3, 4-1 SLC) will close out the regular...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions secure perfect home record, two-seed in SLC Tournament
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team completed a perfect regular season on its home floor and secured the two-seed in next week’s Southland Conference Championship Tournament by sweeping Incarnate Word 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-21) on senior day Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Southeastern couldn’t...
WBB: Southeastern welcomes two new Lions for the 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA --- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. “Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
WBB: Southeastern travels to Utah State to take on the Aggies
LOGAN, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team travel to Utah to play Utah State this weekend. The game will begin at 4 p.m. central time and can be watched on utahstateaggies.com. Live stats can be accessed from the women's basketball schedule page on www.LionsSports.net. The Lady...
FOOTBALL: Lions host conference leader Northwestern Saturday in Hammond, America
HAMMOND, LA – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team returns home to host Southland Conference leader Northwestern State on Senior Day Saturday at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) can move into a share of the conference lead if it can hand the visiting...
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant unexpectedly passed away November 9, 2022, at the age of 44. A resident of Denham Springs, Teddi was born November 13, 1977, in Baton Rouge to Theodore Eickhoff and Glenda Davis-Fontenot. She was the granddaughter of Simeon and Elois Wesley-Davis and Theodore and Catherine New-Eickhoff. A graduate of Denham Springs High School and the Aveda Institute, Teddi also attended Southeastern Louisiana University and worked in various receptionist positions in Louisiana and Arizona, but her greatest joy came from being a mother to her five beloved children.
Sammy Rickey Ingram
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday morning November 10, 2022 at his home. He was a longtime active member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Rickey was always a hard worker as the owner/operator of K&R Dairy for over 25 years before joining the United States Postal Service for the last 18 years. Rickey had a great relationship with his co-workers as he delivered mail in the Covington area, including the River Oaks subdivision, whose residents became good friends with their longtime mailman. He served on the Rodeo Committee of the Washington Parish Fair for many years and he and other friends often cooked the meals served during the fair. Rickey and others also cooked meals for his church and numerous chicken dinner fundraisers. He enjoyed planting trees around his home and on his former dairy property. Oaks, walnuts, other hardwoods and many fruit trees such as persimmon and others were planted and will continue to grow well into the future. Rickey enjoyed riding his motorcycle and often took long trips around the country with his wife. He will be remembered for his hard work, service to the public and the likeable personality that he showed to all the people he met.
Joseph Nicholas Giacone
Joe, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was a native of Independence, LA. and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. Joe is a 1964 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he earned a B.S. degree in Business. He worked for many years as a Senior Account Manager for Lever Brothers / Unilever Corporation. Joe was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and a member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Southeastern presents class on video recording and live streaming with OBS
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Innovation Hub is hosting a class titled “Intro to Video Recording and Live Streaming with OBS” (Open Broadcaster Software) on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Scheduled in the iHub in Sims Library, the free class will be presented by Professor of Communication and Center for Faculty Excellence Multimedia Communication Specialist Amber Narro.
Leah Lind Mullins
Leah, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Springfield, LA. Leah took over the family business at Tickfaw Marina and Tin Lizzy’s Landin’ where she was an awesome chef and had a passion for creating new recipes. Leah enjoyed cooking for her family and shared the tradition of making sweet treats for the holidays with all the girls in the family. She was an avid fisher-woman and could be on the water from sunup to sundown if given the opportunity. Leah has gone on several charter fishing trips and loved every minute. If you knew Leah, chances are you’ve played a game or two with her. She loved board games and has spent countless hours playing with her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Scrabble, Boggle, and anything with words was her favorite and she is the reining champ in her family. Leah was an incredibly strong woman with an infectious smile and warm heart. She loved her family deeply and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. Leah left her family with numerous wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Clementene Lee Ester Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina” was a beautiful, classy, and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 74....
Shirley Mae Onnen
Shirley, age 88, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a native of Muscatine, IA, but spent much time living in MN and TX and finally residing in Ponchatoula, LA. Shirley owned and operated a cattle and horse ranch for many years with her husband. She took pride in raising Sorrel Percheron Draft horses and her horses participated in many parades and weddings. Her favorite event was the Milwaukee Circus Parade and she attended as many years as she could. Shirley was really talented at embroidering, and she enjoyed sewing on all different types of projects. She was a fiercely strong woman who loved her family deeply. Shirley was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and wonderful Grandma who will be forever missed.
DEMCO essay contest underway
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA – The annual DEMCO essay contest is underway for high school juniors in DEMCO’s seven-parish service areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana. Students must submit an original essay in the form of a letter addressed to a...
Cassandra Mia Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. & Mrs. Percy & Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A...
