MotorBiscuit

You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track

Toyota's New 'Trailhunter' Trim Is Built for Overlanding

Toyota announced a new Trailhunter trim for its trucks at SEMA 2022 on Tuesday, promising a factory-built rig designed to support the growing community of overlanders. To give us a taste of what's coming, the company showed off a Tundra Trailhunter concept at the show. The concept features a Trailhunter-specific...
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Carscoops

Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA

Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
insideevs.com

Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price

Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
CarBuzz.com

New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame

Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16

Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
MotorBiscuit

Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew First Drive

The Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew was just the right tool for exploring the Montana countryside because, in addition to a wealth of off-road tech and capability, there was room for five passengers to come along for the ride. Let's start with the seating—normally asking five people to ride in...
InsideHook

The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology

If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
