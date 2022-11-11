ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

Watch: Nature preserve, trail open. Take a virtual walk, plus visit 2 other southwest IL trails

By Derik Holtmann
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Clifftop’s Storment-Hauss Nature Preserve , located at 3326 Reed Road, south of Waterloo and west of Red Bud, is now open to the public.

The 84-acre preserve protects 64 acres of mature upland oak-hickory forest and unique geology including, sandstone bedrock that is exposed where streams cut through the preserve creating canyons, waterfalls and other features.

The natural surface trail is rated moderately difficult. It has a 1-mile interpretive loop with creek crossings and some elevation gain.

Clifftop, Conserving Lands In Farm, Forest, Talus Or Prairie, acquired the nature preserve from the estate of the late David Storment in 2020 to protect and preserve the site’s diverse landscape, native plant communities and wildlife.

Clifftop was founded in 2006 with a mission to promote conservation, preservation and protection of the Mississippi River bluffs corridor in Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties. The not-for- profit organization is all-volunteer. The organization completes its mission through a a variety of workshops, field trips, hands-on opportunities and land protection projects.

For more information about Clifftop, visit www.clifftopalliance.org

If you are looking for more trails to explore, Clifftop has two other nature preserves with several miles of trails.

Paul Wightman Subterranean Nature Preserve located at 3325 G Rd, Fults, IL

White Rock Nature Preserve located at 6438 Bluff Road, Valmeyer, IL

Belleville, IL
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

