White County, GA

15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhqmT_0j7Snu4X00

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

The “Skull Breaker” challenge involves having someone jump, then kicking their legs out from under them, causing them to fall to the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of the incident on November 7, but the video was posted online several days before.

The two teen girls are charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

  • A man is accused of stealing a $95K diamond from an elderly woman. A Cobb County store helped catch him.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the White County School System and received the following statement about the incident:

“On Friday afternoon, White County High School administrators were made aware of a video that was posted on social media involving a Tik Tok challenge. White County School System takes all reports relating to student safety seriously, and therefore a thorough investigation was conducted upon receiving the report. Based on the results of the investigation, student disciplinary procedures were followed in accordance with our Code of Conduct. Due to the nature of the incident, law enforcement was notified. WCHS cooperated with their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of two White County students. Our school system is not alone in addressing negative student behaviors resulting from the impact of social media. White County School System will continue to address all situations in order to promote the safety and well-being of all of our students.”

