Sioux City, IA

Sioux City to hold presentation on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water at City Council

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday, the Sioux City City Council will hear a presentation from about the presence of “forever chemicals” in Sioux City’s drinking water.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as forever chemicals or PFAS, are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down easily in the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates how many of these chemicals can exist in drinking water, and Sioux City’s numbers have reached what the EPA considers to be a concerning level.

“Staff respectfully requests council to hear a presentation regarding updated Health advisory levels for PFAS compounds and their effect on Sioux city’s drinking water,” Brad Puetz, the city utilities director, told the council in a memo included in the packet for the November 14 city council meeting .

The city started working with the EPA in August of 2022 as a proactive measure to determine the prevalence of PFAS in the city’s water system. A total of 54 communities are participating in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ PFAS action plan. The PFAS action plan is a statewide initiative of sampling water to determine the prevalence of PFAS and drinking water.

Clay County, S.D., prepares for new jail

The DNR requires cities participating in the program to notify their residents if the city’s water source scores above 4.0 parts per trillion in any of the specific PFAS chemical tests.

In the case of Sioux City, a score indicated water levels are at 4.4 parts per trillion of one of the PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctane sulfonate. Another chemical, perfluorooctanoic acid, also scored in the range that required Sioux City to notify residents of the positive tests.

“These are not regulatory levels, only advisory levels,” the city said in a presentation posted on its website.

The fact that these are new test results likely does not mean the water quality in Sioux City has changed. In the frequently asked questions section on Sioux City’s website, the city indicates that drinking water is just as safe to drink as it was before the study as the concentration of PFAS chemicals has not changed, just the reporting requirements.

According to a presentation about the matter , the standards were lowered nearly 12,500 times from 70 parts per trillion to 0.004 parts per trillion in June of the year.

The city said that PFAS contamination has been found all over the world. Sioux City’s specific contamination, which was found at the South Bridge water plant, comes from the use of firefighting chemicals from the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Even still, the city points to a June press release by the American Water Works Association which said that the PFOA and PFOS advisory levels are lower than the draft recommendations put forward by the EPA scientific advisory board. There is no need to drink bottled water or take any other precautions due to the level of forever chemicals in the water.

At the moment the city says there’s not much it can do. While there are testing guidelines that the city is following as part of the DNRs monitoring program there aren’t any other recommendations the city can follow. PFAS can be removed from water but there are no guidelines as to when chemicals are so high that steps must be taken.

In the FAQs , the city said they are waiting for word from the DNR as to what should be done.

In the meantime, if residents want to take extra precautions there are some classes of home water filtration systems that can do the job. The two systems in particular are the granulated activated carbon filters, as long as the carbon filters are replaced at regular intervals, and reverse osmosis, though the city notes that reverse osmosis generally wastes 2 to 4 gallons of water for every gallon produced.

18 Siouxlanders graduate from 2022 Citizen Academy

According to the EPA, limiting the consumption of fish from areas that are known to be contaminated with PFAS is also a good way of reducing exposure.

About PFAS

PFAS are chemicals that have been used since at least the 1940s. They’re used in everything from non-stick coating to water-repelling fabrics to firefighting foams and include about 6,000 different individual chemicals. The chemicals have a strong bond between carbon atoms and fluorine atoms that are difficult to break down.

There are a number of different ways that PFAS can enter drinking water most of which have to do with runoff. However, PFAS can also pose a threat from food, particularly when plants absorb PFAS from water or when fish have consumed PFAS.

The EPA has recently moved to designate PFAS as hazardous chemicals . If this designation is received then extra funds could be granted toward the cleanup effort surrounding PFAS. Companies would also be required to report pollution.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

