World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
What are Manchester United doing during the World Cup?
A look at what Manchester United will be doing during the mid-season 2022 World Cup takes place
World Cup injury scare for James Maddison just days after return to England squad
The Leicester star opened the scoring for his side against West Ham but had to be substituted midway through the first half. James Maddison will be keeping everything crossed after he was forced off injured while playing for Leicester (opens in new tab) on Saturday – barely 48 hours after being named in England (opens in new tab)'s World Cup (opens in new tab) squad.
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Jeremy Bourson stars as France thrash Australia
Watch Jeremy Bourson's best moments as he scores five tries to help France to an 84-40 win over Australia in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League Cup.
Arsenal move five points clear ahead of World Cup after Odegaard double at Wolves
Arsenal have moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after Martin Odegaard's double in a 2-0 win at Wolves. Arsenal head into the World Cup with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Martin Odegaard's brace handed the Gunners a 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.
Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman wished the England men’s team all the best as they prepare to head to Qatar for the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side play their first match on November 21 against Iran, before further group games against the United States and Wales as they look to build on a memorable showing from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.The Three Lions also reached the final of Euro 2020 last year, losing on penalties to Italy, and despite a poor run of results heading into this winter’s World Cup they are still among the tournament favourites.Wiegman knows what it takes...
Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest players NOT going to the World Cup?
12 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?. In 2010, Ronaldinho was one of the stars involved in Nike's big TV...
"I know what I'm capable of": Ivan Toney defiant after England World Cup squad snub
Toney responded to his disappointing international omission with a fine brace as Brentford stunned Manchester City on Saturday. Ivan Toney produced the perfect reaction to being left out of England (opens in new tab)'s World Cup (opens in new tab) squad as he bagged a brace to secure a famous win for Brentford (opens in new tab) at Manchester City (opens in new tab) – and appeared to send a subtle message to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate afterwards.
Harvey Elliott says Alisson has to do THIS 'every game' to stay Liverpool's lucky charm
The Reds goalkeeper sported a fresh new look as Jurgen Klopp's team beat Southampton in their last match before the World Cup. Harvey Elliott has joked that Alisson was to thank for Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s 3-1 win over Southampton (opens in new tab) – after the Reds goalkeeper made a fairly radical change to his appearance.
Aston Villa win again under Unai Emery and half of points have come since Gerrard left
Aston Villa won nine points in 11 matches under Steven Gerrard and have claimed the same amount in four games since he left. Aston Villa's 2-1 win at Brighton on Sunday was a second successive Premier League victory for Unai Emery and means the Birmingham club have picked up as many points since Steven Gerrard left as they did in 11 matches under their former manager this season.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter under pressure after fourth consecutive domestic defeat
Chelsea's 1-0 loss away to Newcastle on Saturday means the Blues have now lost their last three Premier League matches. Chelsea manager Graham Potter faces some early pressure as Blues boss after his side were beaten by Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday. Potter has been in the job...
Tottenham rescued by Bentancur after going behind three times against Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur hit two late goals to win a seven-goal thriller for Tottenham against Leeds after another slow start for Spurs. Rodrigo Bentancur is turning into a good luck charm for Tottenham after two late goals for Spurs in their epic 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday. Bentancur recently hit...
Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win
Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he feels 'betrayed' and has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag
"Nothing changes," Cristiano Ronaldo says. "Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym." Ronaldo re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, but asked to leave the club in the summer. "I think the fans should know the...
