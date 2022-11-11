ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Former Alabama prep star scores his first NFL touchdown

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney played in 12 games and was on the roster for 24 games with the New York Giants without scoring. In his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Blount High School star posted his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Toney caught a swing pass...
Alabama Eliminated From SEC Title Contention After LSU's Win

Alabama and Ole Miss will square off this Saturday afternoon in Oxford. Believe it or not, the former has already been eliminated from contending for a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The reason Alabama is eliminated from SEC West title contention is because LSU defeated Arkansas earlier today. LSU...
Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster

The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
