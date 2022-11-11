ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

PJ Fleck on Gophers/Iowa for Senior Day: ‘Our players know how important this game is’

MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck had many one-liners at his introductory news conference in 2017 as the new University of Minnesota football coach. One of them: "I eat difficult conversations for breakfast." He’ll be having several of those this week, whether he likes it or not, as the Gophers host Iowa on Saturday in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. It’s Minnesota’s final home game, Senior Day for as many as 25 players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic year in 2020, many of them can come back for 2023 if they so choose.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers' Mara Braun named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after buzzer-beater

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Wayzata star Mara Braun has had quite the start to her college career with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. Braun was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring 34 points and hitting a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to lift the Gophers over Lehigh, 101-99, on Sunday at Williams Arena. Braun was mobbed by her teammates and shared a moment with Lindsay Whalen before taking a moment for herself, overcome with emotion and fighting a few tears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesotans enjoy first major snow of the season

When it comes to winter in Minnesota, sooner is not always better. "It's a unique sensation every time. It's always more enjoyable early in the season than it is in another few months when we are ready to be done with it I think," said Joel Schleisman of Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

1 killed as school bus and SUV collide in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday has left one person dead, troopers say. The crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, around 4 p.m. According to investigators, the...
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?

The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid a costly trip to the vet, FOX 9 went to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley to get some holiday safety tips.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

School bus, car crash in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - MnDOT traffic cameras show a crash between a school bus and at least one vehicle on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road around 4 p.m. Cameras show an ambulance is on the scene. There is no word on any injuries.
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Bridgerton Experience arrives in Minneapolis

Netflix series "Bridgerton" truly captured people’s attention with its vivid take on London’s high society circa the early 1800s. The music, the costumes, the dancing and even the queen appear to have all been plucked off the screen and placed in the Twin Cities for ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.’ The event runs through December 30th and takes place inside the Lighthouse Artspace.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Boil water advisory issued for some St. Paul and Maplewood residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Saint Paul Regional Water Services issued a boil water advisory for some parts of St. Paul and Maplewood on Sunday. The city says the advisory is due to an issue at their Ferndale tank, where a loss of pressure created the possibility of some contamination entering the distribution system.
MAPLEWOOD, MN

