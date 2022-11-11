MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck had many one-liners at his introductory news conference in 2017 as the new University of Minnesota football coach. One of them: "I eat difficult conversations for breakfast." He’ll be having several of those this week, whether he likes it or not, as the Gophers host Iowa on Saturday in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. It’s Minnesota’s final home game, Senior Day for as many as 25 players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic year in 2020, many of them can come back for 2023 if they so choose.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO