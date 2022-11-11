Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
fox9.com
Gophers' Mara Braun on game-winning shot: 'Just a really cool feeling'
MINNEAPOLIS - Mara Braun’s phone has been buzzing with texts, social media shout-outs and she’s even heard from a few classmates at the University of Minnesota. That’s what happens when you hit a game-winning shot. The freshman from Wayzata scored 34 points in 38 minutes, but it...
fox9.com
PJ Fleck on Gophers/Iowa for Senior Day: ‘Our players know how important this game is’
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck had many one-liners at his introductory news conference in 2017 as the new University of Minnesota football coach. One of them: "I eat difficult conversations for breakfast." He’ll be having several of those this week, whether he likes it or not, as the Gophers host Iowa on Saturday in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. It’s Minnesota’s final home game, Senior Day for as many as 25 players. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic year in 2020, many of them can come back for 2023 if they so choose.
fox9.com
Gophers' Mara Braun named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after buzzer-beater
MINNEAPOLIS - Former Wayzata star Mara Braun has had quite the start to her college career with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. Braun was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring 34 points and hitting a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to lift the Gophers over Lehigh, 101-99, on Sunday at Williams Arena. Braun was mobbed by her teammates and shared a moment with Lindsay Whalen before taking a moment for herself, overcome with emotion and fighting a few tears.
fox9.com
Gophers to host Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale at 3 p.m. Saturday on Fox 9
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team will close out its regular season home schedule next Saturday, hosting Iowa at 3 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium in a rivalry game you can watch on Fox 9. It’s Senior Day for the Gophers, which marks the final home game for...
fox9.com
Minnesotans enjoy first major snow of the season
When it comes to winter in Minnesota, sooner is not always better. "It's a unique sensation every time. It's always more enjoyable early in the season than it is in another few months when we are ready to be done with it I think," said Joel Schleisman of Minneapolis.
fox9.com
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
fox9.com
1 killed as school bus and SUV collide in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday has left one person dead, troopers say. The crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, around 4 p.m. According to investigators, the...
fox9.com
Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year, as Minnesota farmers pay more to produce turkeys
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - The countdown is on until Turkey Day, and families hosting Thanksgiving can expect to pay more for their dinner this year. Turkey prices are actually lower now than last week and that could continue if retailers offer deals leading up to Thanksgiving. But compared to previous years, this will be a pricey Thanksgiving.
fox9.com
What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?
The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid a costly trip to the vet, FOX 9 went to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley to get some holiday safety tips.
fox9.com
New video shows moments before shooting at Eden Prairie Center that sparked panic
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Never before seen videos and evidence have now been released from a shooting and lockdown at Eden Prairie Center this past summer. With the investigation into the suicide at Scheels sporting goods store closed, Eden Prairie Police have released the case file. According to...
fox9.com
89-year-old Oakdale woman honored for picking up trash during regular walks
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five to six days a week, Georgiana Harris starts her day by walking laps around the retaining pond across the street. But while she's stretching her legs, she's also cleaning up the environment at the same time. "I have to keep active at my august...
fox9.com
School bus, car crash in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - MnDOT traffic cameras show a crash between a school bus and at least one vehicle on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road around 4 p.m. Cameras show an ambulance is on the scene. There is no word on any injuries.
fox9.com
Bridgerton Experience arrives in Minneapolis
Netflix series "Bridgerton" truly captured people’s attention with its vivid take on London’s high society circa the early 1800s. The music, the costumes, the dancing and even the queen appear to have all been plucked off the screen and placed in the Twin Cities for ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.’ The event runs through December 30th and takes place inside the Lighthouse Artspace.
fox9.com
Snow event parking restrictions declared in Brooklyn Center, first of the year
(FOX 9) - The City of Brooklyn Center has declared the first "snow event" totaling 2.5 inches or more of snow, triggering parking restrictions that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. No on-street parking is allowed until the roads are plowed curb to curb. Vehicles not...
fox9.com
Boil water advisory issued for some St. Paul and Maplewood residents
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Saint Paul Regional Water Services issued a boil water advisory for some parts of St. Paul and Maplewood on Sunday. The city says the advisory is due to an issue at their Ferndale tank, where a loss of pressure created the possibility of some contamination entering the distribution system.
fox9.com
Minneapolis rape case charged 12 years later after DNA evidence went untested for years
Hennepin County prosecutors have filed rape charges against a Minneapolis man more than a decade after an armed attack on two women. The case file shows critical DNA evidence sat untested for years. Now, one of those alleged victims is speaking out, sharing her story of torment and frustration with the criminal justice system.
fox9.com
Parole denied for man convicted in ambush murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf
A one-time gang member convicted in the killing of a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago has been denied parole. Pepi Mckenzie conspired in the ambush killing of Jerry Haaf in 1992.
fox9.com
Shooting survivor takes witness stand in murderous plot over custody dispute
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A mother who survived a shooting with a bullet still lodged in her back, took the witness stand Monday in a closely watched trial involving a murderous plot over a years-long custody dispute. Nicole Lenway, a forensic science supervisor for the Minneapolis Police Department, was shot...
