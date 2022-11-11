ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

abc27.com

Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

Arrest made after fatal Kensington crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a man dead on Sunday, police say. The incident happened at the intersection of G and Tioga Streets around 4:40 p.m.Police say a person driving a gray 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on G Street at a high rate of speed. The man, who was driving a 2004 Toyota, was traveling westbound on Tioga Street. According to police, the driver of the Acura went through a red light and collided with the Toyota. Medics pronounced the man driving the Toyota dead on the scene. The person driving the Acura was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Weapon reported day after deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police are on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown

Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
KUTZTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station

Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers. Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police seek info on 4 suspects who killed 22-year-old aspiring cop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A reward is available for information in the still-unsolved fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last year.Police say Khaliyl Gilbert, 22, was fatally shot on Oct. 9, 2021 outside a fast food restaurant on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue, near Broad Street.Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows four people running as others take cover.One wore red pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Another wore gray or white pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on it.The suspects were also wearing masks.Gilbert was an aspiring Philadelphia Police officer who had completed the Police Explorers program. He graduated from Strawberry Mansion High School.  Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Loose cow spotted in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a cow on the loose in York County. In a Facebook post on Nov. 13, York County Regional Police said a cow had recently been seen in East Manchester Township. Police mention sightings of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

