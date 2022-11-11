Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
Arrest made after fatal Kensington crash: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a man dead on Sunday, police say. The incident happened at the intersection of G and Tioga Streets around 4:40 p.m.Police say a person driving a gray 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on G Street at a high rate of speed. The man, who was driving a 2004 Toyota, was traveling westbound on Tioga Street. According to police, the driver of the Acura went through a red light and collided with the Toyota. Medics pronounced the man driving the Toyota dead on the scene. The person driving the Acura was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries, authorities say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weapon reported day after deadly shooting at student apartments next to Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police are on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
WGAL
Fire in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
WGAL
Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown
Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Steals ATM From North Philly Gas Station
Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest the male in the below video. On November 3, 2022, he is accused of breaking a window at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street. It was just before 5:30 AM, when the male enters the store and starts to...
Philadelphia police asking for help locating teenager
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a 17-year-old girl. Kinniya Miller, from the 1800 block of Bouvier Street, was last seen leaving her mother's house Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.Miller is 5-foot-6, weighs 138 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a yellow Supreme hoodie, black tights and white New Balance sneakers. Officials say she may be in the area of 1600 Erie Avenue.If you have seen Miller you're urged to call police at (215) 686-3093.
Police seek info on 4 suspects who killed 22-year-old aspiring cop
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A reward is available for information in the still-unsolved fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last year.Police say Khaliyl Gilbert, 22, was fatally shot on Oct. 9, 2021 outside a fast food restaurant on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue, near Broad Street.Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows four people running as others take cover.One wore red pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Another wore gray or white pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on it.The suspects were also wearing masks.Gilbert was an aspiring Philadelphia Police officer who had completed the Police Explorers program. He graduated from Strawberry Mansion High School. Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously.
Loose cow spotted in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a cow on the loose in York County. In a Facebook post on Nov. 13, York County Regional Police said a cow had recently been seen in East Manchester Township. Police mention sightings of the...
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
Suspects Sought In String Of 'Organized' Berks Co. Walmart Thefts: Police
Police in Berks county are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a string of highly-organized thefts from the Caernarvon Walmart, authorities say. The first incident took place on July 7, police said, when four people walked into the 100 Crossings Blvd. store and stole two shopping carts filled with merchandise.
Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing
Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.
Police are looking to identify suspected Dallastown church vandal
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify a man accused of vandalizing a local church -- while walking his dog. The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a church on the 100 block of East Main St. in Dallastown, according to York County Regional Police.
