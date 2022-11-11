Read full article on original website
Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
More than 200 vendors setup for Hangar Holiday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of fun holiday shopping is well underway as over 200 vendors pack the MPEC for Hangar Holiday. All proceeds benefit the Sheppard Spouses’ Club to gift military spouses and kids with scholarships. The two-day event brings vendors from the greater Texoma area, from food to clothes and knick-knacks, they […]
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their shoes. Basic Trainees normally spend their days isolated from the world to focus on their training. But today some of them got to spend time with some Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 12.
Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration and powwow held by the Comanche Indians Veterans Association. The event honored was on the Numu Pukutsi’s, a Comanche soldier who stands his ground and fights. The title...
KOCO
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
First Alert Forecast | 11/12PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - By morning temperatures will drop into the 20s for all locations. Any plans or errands going on tomorrow will require the heavy jacket before walking out the door. By the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, look for highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph. Gusts into the mid 20s.
Tax statements sent out to Comanche Co. residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone knows you need money to pay the bills, and Comanche County is no different. That’s why on Thursday Comanche County Treasurers mailed out annual tax statements. They send out these statements after the County Assessor’s office finishes their role of assessing the value of property across the county.
Lawton man charged with eluding police while hallucinating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged after he reportedly ran from police while high on drugs. Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Bradley Self led police on a short chase on Oct. 28, after officers tried to pull him over for a busted tag light. According...
Victim identified in Loop 11 deadly wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls PD identified the person who died in Thursday’s deadly wreck as Maria Flores, 56, of Wichita Falls. WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from one of the two involved vehicles and was deceased.
Macarthur and Ike cheer make state title run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two state cheer titles up for grabs in Oklahoma, Competitive and Game Day. Game Day was introduced last year as a sanctioned event and this is Eisenhower’s fifth straight year to compete. Last year they didn’t make the top 6. Their captain says...
Illness Outbreak has Health Department seeking public help
Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas.
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals. The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report...
Repeat car burglar: “You got me. It’s hard times, you know”
A man who has had numerous arrests in past years for pulling car door handles and taking items was once again caught and put in jail.
LPD seizes over 500 Fentanyl pills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from LPD, officers seized 540 Fentanyl pills and over half a pond of methamphetamines around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking charges,...
Anthony Kienlen released from jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
Oklahoma officials investigation E. coli outbreak
State and local health officials in Oklahoma are working to find the cause of an outbreak of infections caused by E. Coli. The Oklahoma State Department of Health sent out a public health alert encouraging people to use bottled water or boil water. The department is also asking residents of Custer and Caddo to fill out a questionnaire about what foods and drinks their children consumed.
Bartlesville digs out of early hole behind PJ Wallace, holds off Lawton in overtime, 36-30
By Glen Brockenbush LAWTON - Bartlesville looked out of its depth early in Friday night’s Class 6AII playoff opener at Lawton. And with fifth-place and sixth-place teams from 6A districts allowed in the playoffs for the first time in a non-COVID season, it appeared the 5 seed Bruins maybe didn’t ...
