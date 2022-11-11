ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Man arrested for assault in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
SALISBURY, VT
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont

The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
Morristown police looking to identify biker

MORRISTOWN — Local police are requesting the public’s help them identify a suspect. Police say the individual was involved in an incident in Morristown last week. The incident took place on Stagecoach Road on November 5. At this time, police have not said what the man is wanted...
MORRISTOWN, VT
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
ESSEX, VT
Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
GREENWICH, NY
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Essex police log: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Listed below are some of those calls. 7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road) 9:32 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Spruce Ln) 9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr) 11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Craftsbury...
ESSEX, VT
Update: Seeking public's assistance on missing female from West Chazy, NY

UPDATE: Kelsey has been located. Thank you for the assistance. On November 9, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Ashley Road, in the town of West Chazy for a missing person. The New York State Police are searching for Kelsey L. Mrozik (Maiden name Chatelle) and seeking assistance from the public.
WEST CHAZY, NY
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship

At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
VERMONT STATE

