Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
mynbc5.com
With two weeks before lighting ceremony, Church Street Marketplace still searching for Christmas Tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Christmas Tree lighting is an annual Queen City tradition, bringing people together during a busy holiday season for all who celebrate. "You come down every year to see it ... it just starts the festivities," said Aline Paris, a Vermont native. City organizers like Jim...
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Morgan Road at around 2:40 a.m. Police allege that James Thorpe caused bodily injury to a household member. Thorpe was...
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Candy Cane Lane popping up in Queensbury
Next month in the town of Queensbury, the candy canes shall rise. The annual Candy Cane Lane drive-through holiday celebration returns to the town offices this December.
newportdispatch.com
Morristown police looking to identify biker
MORRISTOWN — Local police are requesting the public’s help them identify a suspect. Police say the individual was involved in an incident in Morristown last week. The incident took place on Stagecoach Road on November 5. At this time, police have not said what the man is wanted...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic
Bivo is marketing its products to avid cyclists, with an eye on expanding to other sports. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic.
WCAX
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
Barre City Police investigate possible attempted kidnappings
One of the suspicious incidents reportedly took place on Wednesday. The other was on Friday afternoon.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Colchester Sun
Essex police log: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Listed below are some of those calls. 7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road) 9:32 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Spruce Ln) 9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr) 11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Craftsbury...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
wamc.org
Construction to begin on a veterans’ memorial park this spring in Plattsburgh
The Plattsburgh, New York region has a military history dating back to the beginning of the country. The town and veterans’ groups announced Thursday that construction will soon begin on a memorial project to commemorate soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and beyond. The...
nyspnews.com
Update: Seeking public's assistance on missing female from West Chazy, NY
UPDATE: Kelsey has been located. Thank you for the assistance. On November 9, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., Troopers responded to a residence on Ashley Road, in the town of West Chazy for a missing person. The New York State Police are searching for Kelsey L. Mrozik (Maiden name Chatelle) and seeking assistance from the public.
WCAX
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
