Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen makes 2021 title revelation ahead of return to Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen admits he had almost given up hope before the frantic end to last year’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton, targeting a record-breaking eighth world title, was leading comfortably in the closing stages of the winner-takes-all race as Verstappen’s first World Championship seemed to be slipping away. But Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go triggered a safety car, Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and a botched lapped cars procedure gave the Dutchman one final opportunity on the final lap.The Red Bull star overtook Hamilton to claim his first world title in dramatic fashion but speaking...
