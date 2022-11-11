Read full article on original website
Related
Person charged with attempted murder after Smyrna shooting
One person was taken into custody and another was brought to the hospital following a Sunday shooting in Smyrna.
Smyrna Police Arrests Person in Sunday Shooting
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence earlier today. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and suspect in the home. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim.
WSMV
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
Man and Woman Now Charged after 9 year-old Shot in Grundy County last month
Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana on October 16, 2022. Nine year-old Jax Coulter’s family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it’s where the gun came from that has led to the arrest of the two adults.
Man dead after Metro police’s second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours
Metro police are handling their second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours, according to authorities gathered along a West Nashville road Saturday night.
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
3 arrested in connection to armed carjacking
Three suspects involved in an armed carjacking that took place at a Nashville apartment complex on Millwood Drive last week were arrested Wednesday night after fleeing police in the stolen vehicle.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
Grundy County Herald
Two arrested in connection with shooting of 9 year old
The Tracy City Police Department arrested two adults in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting of a 9-year-old boy. TCPD Chief Wilder along with Officers Nunley and Whitman took Julie Lynn Nickell and Gregory Scott Nickell into custody Tuesday morning at their residence in Tracy City. Both Nickells were charged...
1 inmate dead, 1 captured after escaping from Lincoln County
Residents in southern Tennessee and northern Alabama are asked to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from their work area in Lincoln County Saturday morning.
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Madison
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Madison.
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Driver facing vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Richards Road
A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges in connection with a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Man charged after police chase through Hermitage
The pursuit began on Tuesday when Metro police said officers observed Ernest McEwen cross a double yellow line on Tulip Grove Road.
Suspect in custody after 2021 shooting south of downtown Nashville
A 41-year-old man was taken into custody a year and half after a shooting following a physical fight in South Nashville.
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 1