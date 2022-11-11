Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series
Rick Ware Racing is at risk of losing the charter on its No. 15 Ford, but SHR could help RWR keep it out of the hands of another team. The post 1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
LS7-Powered Chevy Camaro Drag Races LS-Swapped Nissan 240SX: Video
The “LS-swap all the things” meme is particularly relevant in drifting, where the V8’s meaty torque curve and bulletproof reliability have proven invaluable to countless teams and competitors. Now, we’re watching as two LS-powered drift machines go head-to-head in a drag race between an LS7-powered Chevy Camaro and turbo LS-swapped Nissan 240SX with the following video.
Buick Envista Would Get Avenir Trim Level In North America
Just last month, GM Authority exclusively reported that the Buick Envista was under consideration for the North American market. Now, we have further exclusive information to share, this time regarding a possible Buick Envista Avenir trim level. According to sources close to the matter, GM will offer an up-level Avenir...
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season
In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners
Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill says a favorite interview technique of reporters also works quite well in negotiations. The post Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin MPV To Get Major Refresh
General Motors is preparing an updated portfolio of vehicles manufactured in Brazil, and its product plan is said to include a major refresh for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin, which is Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV marketed in South America. According to UOL, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin will get an...
GM Benchmarking Porsche Taycan
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s all-electric four-door sedan, which was spotted in the vicinity of GM’s Milford Proving Ground. Offered as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple body styles and configurations, including the Taycan Sedan,...
Cadillac Lyriq Sport vs. Luxury Trim Design Comparison
On Tuesday, November 8th, GM Authority exclusively reported on the world debut of the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, following our exclusive spy shots of the new EV variant undergoing testing in Michigan. And now, we’re bringing a design comparison between the new sporty trim and the Lyriq’s introductory Luxury trim level.
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
Christopher Bell Didn’t Win the Championship 4 But Wins the Prize for the Wildest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Christopher Bell had an eventful final 10 weeks of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season full of ups and downs. The post Christopher Bell Didn’t Win the Championship 4 But Wins the Prize for the Wildest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept Shown As Potential Silverado ZR2 Bison Rival
Since the COVID-19 pandemic boarded up many Americans for a number of months (or longer), overlanding and off-roading in general appear to be seeing even more interest than before. In an attempt to not miss out on the trend, GM’s long-standing, Toyota, revealed a Tundra Trailhunter Concept at SEMA 2022, teasing a potential new line of off-roading trucks and SUVs.
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
Here’s When The 2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Will Be Available
The official 2023 Chevy Colorado online configurator will soon go live on Chevy’s website, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to spec a Colorado to their liking. The configurator is expected to be available on December 15th 2022. With...
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
