Beyond Basics in Detroit and the John Corcoran Foundation hosted the Michigan premiere of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight,” on Nov. 2 at the Charles H. Wright Museum in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds to support the mission of both 501(c)(3) nonprofits to eradicate illiteracy. The film focuses on the effects of illiteracy in society and shedding a light on the science of reading solutions available to solve the crisis. The premiere was preceded by a red-carpet event and followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by broadcaster Mark S. Lee. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO