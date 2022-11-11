ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Matt Buckley to Lead MGM Detroit and Northfield Park as President of Midwest Group

MGM Resorts International based in Las Vegas announced the appointment of Matt Buckley as president of MGM Resorts Midwest Group. In this role, he will oversee both MGM Detroit’s and MGM Northfield Park’s daily operations and strategic direction, while focusing on continuing to improve the guest experience at both properties. Most recently, Buckley served as MGM Northfield Park’s general manager.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield Signs Deal with U-M’s Mike Morris

Mike Morse Law Firm, a Southfield-based personal injury law firm, has teamed up with University of Michigan football linebacker Mike Morris to film a series of television commercials to air on Saturday. With the Wolverines off to a 9-0 start, attorney and founder Mike Morse says it was time to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

“The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight” Michigan Premiere

Beyond Basics in Detroit and the John Corcoran Foundation hosted the Michigan premiere of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight,” on Nov. 2 at the Charles H. Wright Museum in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds to support the mission of both 501(c)(3) nonprofits to eradicate illiteracy. The film focuses on the effects of illiteracy in society and shedding a light on the science of reading solutions available to solve the crisis. The premiere was preceded by a red-carpet event and followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by broadcaster Mark S. Lee. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy