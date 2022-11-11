ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. A full obituary will be published soon. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home &...
Warming center opens in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
December 2022 Food Sense Orders Due December 2nd at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order December Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, December 2. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.
Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1936 in Theresa, NY, daughter of Raymond F. and Ruth H. (Morse) Robinson. Patsy attended school in Theresa, NY until she left early to help on the family farm and work at the family’s meat market.
Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, formerly of Lowville

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Highland Hospital, Rochester. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a burial with Military Honors in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard F. O’Brien to the Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
Ronald A. Robar, 84, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald A. Robar, 84, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and formerly of Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Robar passed away early Saturday morning in Massena after a brief stay. A complete obituary be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald A. Robar.
Drive-thru dinner honors veterans

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A community came together for a home cooked meal all in the name of North Country veterans. The Lorraine United Methodist Church hosted a drive-thru dinner to help honor and celebrate Veteran’s Day. The more than decade long tradition was originally a...
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
Lauretta M. Montroy, 98, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Service for Lauretta M. Montroy, age 98 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Monday November 14, 2022 at Foxwood Memorial Park with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
Marguerite A. Bush, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marguerite A. Bush, 76, passed away on November 12, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of George H. and Marguerite (Bourgoin) Bush, and she graduated from WHS in 1964.
35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media

FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
