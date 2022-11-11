The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order December Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, December 2. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO