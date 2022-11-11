Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not. We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help...
wwnytv.com
Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.
wwnytv.com
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
Oswego Public Library Announces It No Longer Charges Late Fines For Many Items
OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The Library’s Board of Trustees and the Library Director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members. “I’m thrilled to...
wwnytv.com
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. A full obituary will be published soon. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home &...
wwnytv.com
Warming center opens in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
wwnytv.com
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
wwnytv.com
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
wwnytv.com
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
iheartoswego.com
December 2022 Food Sense Orders Due December 2nd at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order December Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, December 2. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
wwnytv.com
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.
wwnytv.com
Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1936 in Theresa, NY, daughter of Raymond F. and Ruth H. (Morse) Robinson. Patsy attended school in Theresa, NY until she left early to help on the family farm and work at the family’s meat market.
wwnytv.com
Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, formerly of Lowville
ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Francis O’Brien, 77, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Highland Hospital, Rochester. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a burial with Military Honors in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard F. O’Brien to the Lowville VFW, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
wwnytv.com
Ronald A. Robar, 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald A. Robar, 84, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and formerly of Parishville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Robar passed away early Saturday morning in Massena after a brief stay. A complete obituary be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald A. Robar.
wwnytv.com
Drive-thru dinner honors veterans
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A community came together for a home cooked meal all in the name of North Country veterans. The Lorraine United Methodist Church hosted a drive-thru dinner to help honor and celebrate Veteran’s Day. The more than decade long tradition was originally a...
WKTV
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
wwnytv.com
Lauretta M. Montroy, 98, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Service for Lauretta M. Montroy, age 98 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Monday November 14, 2022 at Foxwood Memorial Park with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
wwnytv.com
Marguerite A. Bush, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marguerite A. Bush, 76, passed away on November 12, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of George H. and Marguerite (Bourgoin) Bush, and she graduated from WHS in 1964.
WHEC TV-10
35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media
FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
