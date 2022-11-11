Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls.

Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said.

Zazweta is carrying a firearm and is a dangerous individual, so do not approach him under any circumstances, authorities said.

The Marshals said that any individuals who are helping Zazweta evade capture will be criminally charged for assisting a fugitive.

Zazweta is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Marshals at 208-317-2904.