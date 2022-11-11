ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls.

Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said.

Zazweta is carrying a firearm and is a dangerous individual, so do not approach him under any circumstances, authorities said.

The Marshals said that any individuals who are helping Zazweta evade capture will be criminally charged for assisting a fugitive.

Zazweta is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Marshals at 208-317-2904.

Brian Tirrell
4d ago

federal supervised release???why are we filling our prisons ( an of course don't get me wrong . all should pay the penalty )with non violent offenders .when they say our prisons are full..when person's such as this seem to be allowed to roam..

Stephanie Mitchell
4d ago

I hope he is caught. No more "supervised" realease for him. Now, WTF is a PHYSICALLY VIOLENT FELON on any kind of release?!

Failed Leaf
4d ago

Because they are criminals, which means nonlaw abiding. America is trying to show there should not be consequences for their screw ups. Instead, stop making our prisons like a Holiday Inn, take back and utilize the death penalty or put all of them on a vacant inland and wish them well. Maybe then people may realize our America laws have a meaning.

