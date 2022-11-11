ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy 106th Birthday Walter Cronkite

Today is the 106th birthday of Walter Cronkite. For nearly 50 years, he was considered the most trusted man in America. The country tuned into hear his reporting of the daily news for over 20 years and spend the next 20 years of his “retirement” on documentary and news focused projects that added clarity and truth to the American narrative. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
L.A. Mansion Once Owned by Mary Tyler Moore Fetches $14.6 Million

A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Mary Tyler Moore has sold for $14.6 million. The gated property, on roughly 0.85 acre, abuts the Bel Air Country Club golf course, according to listing materials. The buyer is Rob Rubano, a commercial real-estate investor, according to two people familiar with the deal.
Survivor Alum Roger Sexton Dead at 76

The tribe is saying goodbye to a former Survivor contestant. Roger Sexton, who appeared on the reality television show's sixth season, passed away on Oct. 26 at age 76 after a "valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia," his obituary page announced. A lover of nature, Sexton appeared on Survivor in 2002 for the show's taping in the Amazon, where he was the seventh person to be voted out of the competition.
Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70

Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70. "With much sadness and a collective broken heart, our family is sad to announce that our brother, Alan Mendelson, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas," his brother Seth Mendelson said in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.
