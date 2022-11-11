Read full article on original website
Happy 106th Birthday Walter Cronkite
Today is the 106th birthday of Walter Cronkite. For nearly 50 years, he was considered the most trusted man in America. The country tuned into hear his reporting of the daily news for over 20 years and spend the next 20 years of his “retirement” on documentary and news focused projects that added clarity and truth to the American narrative. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. See...
Charleston Dirty Birds home venue to be renamed ‘GoMart Ballpark’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The home of the Charleston Dirty Birds is getting a new name. In a release on Monday, the team announced that Appalachian Power Park will be renamed “GoMart Ballpark.” The release says that GoMart Inc. and the Dirty Birds agreed to a 10-year-deal, and the name change will go into effect for the […]
How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State
When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. Although...
L.A. Mansion Once Owned by Mary Tyler Moore Fetches $14.6 Million
A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Mary Tyler Moore has sold for $14.6 million. The gated property, on roughly 0.85 acre, abuts the Bel Air Country Club golf course, according to listing materials. The buyer is Rob Rubano, a commercial real-estate investor, according to two people familiar with the deal.
Survivor Alum Roger Sexton Dead at 76
The tribe is saying goodbye to a former Survivor contestant. Roger Sexton, who appeared on the reality television show's sixth season, passed away on Oct. 26 at age 76 after a "valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia," his obituary page announced. A lover of nature, Sexton appeared on Survivor in 2002 for the show's taping in the Amazon, where he was the seventh person to be voted out of the competition.
Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70
Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70. "With much sadness and a collective broken heart, our family is sad to announce that our brother, Alan Mendelson, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas," his brother Seth Mendelson said in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.
