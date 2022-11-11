Read full article on original website
President Biden asks Congress for over $37 billion in new emergency aid to Ukraine and $9 billion for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden asks Congress for over $37 billion in new emergency aid to Ukraine and $9 billion for COVID-19. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be an intentional attack, and that air defenses in neighboring Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile against a Russian bombardment that savaged the Ukrainian power grid. “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings, saying: “We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack.” The initial assessments of Tuesday’s deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.
Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid criminal probes
What does Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to seek the White House in 2024 mean for the numerous criminal probes into the former president?. “The Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump even though he was the former president, a likely candidate, and the de facto leader of the Republican Party,” Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter.
At climate summit, Brazil’s Lula says deforestation to stop
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told a packed crowd at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that his administration would crack down on illegal deforestation and thrust Latin America’s largest and most populous nation to the forefront of climate leadership.
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Awkward exchange between Xi and Trudeau caught on camera: ‘Everything we discussed has been leaked’
Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator. “That’s not the way conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part (sic).”Prime Minister Trudeau, who nodded incessantly while looking at China’s head of state, responded sharply to the remarks.“Well I do believe in free and...
German opposition official lobbies EU to block cannabis plan
BERLIN (AP) — A senior German opposition official lobbied the European Union executive branch on Wednesday to block the government’s plans to decriminalize the possession of limited amounts of cannabis and allow its sale for recreational purposes. Germany’s health minister unveiled the legalization plan last month but said...
Iran frees sailors, 2 Greek oil tankers seized in May
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tracking data shows two Greek tankers held by Iran since May are sailing away from the Islamic Republic. Greece says the ships’ sailors have also been freed. The announcement from Athens on Wednesday was not immediately acknowledged by Tehran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary...
