Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Three costly turnovers in OT loss
Allen completed 29 of 43 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings. He added six rushing attempts for 84 yards and lost a fumble. Allen had been nursing a right elbow injury but didn't look limited in any way on...
Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
NBC Sports
Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest
If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
Look: Josh Allen Appears To Be Playing Games With The Media
Everyone wants to know Josh Allen's injury status for this weekend's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen clearly knows that. At the end of Friday's practice, the Bills quarterback quickly ran into the locker room to avoid the media members hoping to hound him about his Week 10 status. "No...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in win
Kelce secured six of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Kelce had a relatively modest day by his standards, but he still co-led the Chiefs in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards. The talented tight end added his eighth touchdown grab of the season and first since he racked up four against the Raiders in Week 5 when he brought in a seven-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter. Kelce will head into a Week 11 road divisional showdown against the Chargers next Sunday night with no fewer than 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.
Comments / 0