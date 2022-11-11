Norman Blumenthal Dies: ‘Concentration‘, ’Wonderama’ Producer Was 97

Norman Blumenthal , a longtime producer of the classic TV game show Concentration and kids show Wonderama , died Sept. 23 of multiple organ failure on Long Island, New York. He was 97.

His death was first reported this week by the Long Island newspaper Newsday. He was a resident of West Hempstead, Long Island.

After a stint in the Navy during World War II, Blumenthal, a Brooklyn native, enrolled in the Brooklyn Museum Art School, soon landing jobs in commercial art agencies and then assistant art director at Esquire magazine, according to Newsday.

He began his TV career at the CBS 1950s Saturday morning children’s show Winky Dink and You. A puzzle enthusiast, he is credited with helping conceive the concept for NBC’s Concentration , a memory game built around a large rebus puzzle. He remained with the show through its 15-year original run, producing episodes and creating puzzles not only for the TV version but the popular Milton Bradley board games.

After Concentration ended its original run in 1973, Blumenthal eventually pivoted to Wonderama , the long-running Saturday morning show that featured children in various games, dance contests and even included celebrity guest appearances with visits from Johnny Carson, Betty White, Michael Jackson and Muhammad Ali, among many others.

According to Newsday, Blumenthal, who was preceded in death by wife Sylvia inn 1991, is survived by sons Howard and Bob; daughter Lori; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.