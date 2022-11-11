ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Kat Foster Joins Nadine Crocker’s ‘Desperation Road’

By Justin Kroll
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Foster has joined the ensemble of Nadine Crocker ’s Desperation Road opposite Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson , Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, Desperation Road is set in Mississippi and follows a singular event that sets the entire town on a collision course fueled by vengeance, anger, and regret. Foster will play the ex-wife of Hurst’s character.

The project is being produced by Cassian Elwes, Walter Josten, Smith and Crocker.

This is second collaboration for Foster with Crocker, having previously worked on Crocker’s first feature Continue. Upcoming credits include Spoonful of Sugar, Fear the Night and Susie Searches . She was most recently seen in the limited series Gaslit as Barbara Walters.

Foster is repped by  Entertainment 360, Paradigm and Schrek Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
‘The Enforcer’ Actor Alexis Ren Joins Action Thriller ‘Latency’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and online influencer Alexis Ren has signed on to star in Latency, a gamer action thriller written and directed by James Croke. Ren will join Russian model and actor Sasha Luss (Anna) in the flick, which follows Hana, a professional gamer who suffers from acute agoraphobia. When Hana receives a new game controller that works by interpreting her brain activity, with the help of her best friend Jen, she experiments with this new device only to soon discover the device may in fact be controlling her. The film is currently set to begin production on November 21 in Bangkok. Producers...
‘Half Baked 2’: Rachel True Returns, Dexter Darden Joins Cast & More

EXCLUSIVE: Half Baked 2, the sequel to the 1998 cult comedy, has finished production in Baton Rouge, LA with Rachel True reprising her role as Mary Jane in the Universal 1440 Entertainment title. Also joining the cast is Maze Runner‘s Dexter Darden, as well as Moses Storm (Moses Storm: Trash White, Everything’s Trash), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Ash Santos (True Story), Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Kissing Booth), and David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The film will also feature special appearances by Frankie Muniz, comedian Jeff Ross and original cast member Harland Williams. Half Baked 2...
Chrissy Metz To Headline & EP ‘Help Me Rhonda’ PI Drama In Works At NBCU From James Patterson & ‘Life Sentence’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: For her followup to This Is Us, Chrissy Metz has chosen another drama with siblings at the center. The This Is Us alumna is set to star in and executive produce Help Me Rhonda, which has landed a script plus penalty commitment at NBCUniversal. Related Story Mandy Moore To Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series In Works At Hulu With ‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners As She Re-Ups Pod Deal With 20th Television Related Story Peacock To Add Live 24/7 Access To Local NBC Affiliates In 210 Markets For Subscribers To $10-A-Month Top Tier Related Story 'SNL' Post-Production Workers Form Union Through Motion Picture Editors...
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
‘Criminal Minds’ Returns with ‘Evolution’ Trailer

It’s only been two years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but the long-running procedural is already heading back to the small screen. “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the Paramount+ sequel series to the FBI drama, will receive a special broadcast airing of its premiere on CBS, where the original show ran for 15 seasons, on November 24. That’s Thanksgiving Day, should your family want to watch serial killers after eating the turkey. The news includes a trailer for the series, which can be watched below. Created by Jeff Davis — also known for the MTV series “Teen Wolf” — the original “Criminal Minds” premiered in...
Where Does ‘The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron Rank Among Actors Who’ve Gone Ripped City To Play Ring Brawlers?

In an exuberant social media post, Zac Efron showed a first look at the impossibly muscular physique he built to make himself ring shape for A24’s upcoming The Iron Claw. Since Robert De Niro got himself into ring shape to play Jake La Motta in Martin Scorsese’s 1980 classic Raging Bull, it has become a badge of pride for actors to at least once put aside the pasta and wine, and hit the gym with fitness and fight trainers, severely alter their diets, and ingesting who knows what else, to get into ripped shape to be believable in the ring....
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
Rich Eustis Dies: Emmy-Winning Writer Who Co-Created ‘Head Of The Class’ Was 86

Emmy-winning screenwriter Rich Eustis died October 30 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. at age 86, his family said. No cause was given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Howard Hesseman Dies: 'WKRP In Cincinnati' DJ & 'Head Of The Class' Star Was 81 Related Story 'Head Of the Class' Reboot Canceled By HBO Max After One Season Eustis was half of the writing team Eustis and Elias, who together created the hit show Head of the Class, which premiered in 1986 and ran for five seasons on ABC. Born in Vancouver, BC, Eustis was a football star and journalist before moving to...
Nik Turner Dies: Hawkwind Saxophone/Flutist Was 82

Nik Turner, a saxophone/flute player who was part of several incarnations of space-rockers Hawkwind, has died at 82. No cause was given, but his death was confirmed on his official Facebook page. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening,” said the post. “He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Hawkwind once featured Lemmy Kilmister, who went on to form Motörhead after leaving ...
Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘Ocean Boy’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Australian drama Ocean Boy, starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the pic formerly titled Bosch + Rockit in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023. The feature directorial debut of Tyler Atkins is set along the Australian coast in late summer and follows the young father Bosch (Hemsworth) as he goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit (Rasmus King), who believes he is on a magical holiday. Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman also...
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films

Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
