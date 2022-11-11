ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Preview: MSU women's soccer to host Milwaukee in NCAA Tournament

By Nick Lundberg
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

In their first ever NCAA Tournament home game, No. 6 ranked Michigan State women's soccer will take on Milwaukee in the first round on Friday evening.

This will be the team's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009. They are 2-4 all-time in national tournament play.

The team earned the four seed in the South Bend region after falling in the Big Ten Tournament title game to No. 21 ranked Penn State earlier this week. This is the first time ever that the Spartans have received a national seed.

Head Coach Jeff Hosler said that the team will have to stay concentrated if they want to move on in tournament play.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament and host a first-round game at DeMartin for the first time in program history," Hosler said. "I'm so glad that we get to share this moment with our fans. This team has accomplished a lot through this point in the season, but I know they are hungry to go out and continue to give their best effort and play with a chip on their shoulder."

The Milwaukee Panthers come in with a 12-3-3 overall record after winning the Horizon League Tournament, which earned them an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

MSU will have to keep eyes on senior forward Haley Johnson and sophomore forward Kayla Rollins as they lead their team with eight goals apiece.

This will be the team's 12th all-time meeting as MSU leads the series 8-3. The Spartans are 4-1 over the Panthers in games played at home.

They have only played each other once in tournament play and that came in 2008. MSU won 2-1 in that match in South Bend.

If the Spartans are to win, the second-round game will be against the winner of UTSA and five-seeded TCU. That game would be played on campus again the following weekend.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU women's soccer looks to second round of NCAA Tournament after win over Milwaukee

In their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2008, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer survived the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 in extra time at DeMartin Stadium Friday night.Milwaukee got an early lead with a goal from redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble six minutes into the match. Despite the many shot attempts from MSU, that was all the scoring booked in the first half for either side. Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew that his team had to keep grinding to mount a comeback."We kept our foot on the gas," Hosler said. "That's what we needed to do. It's a mentality you have to have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The State News, Michigan State University

Weekend recap: MSU volleyball puts an end to 12-game losing streak

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Illinois﻿Michigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
The State News, Michigan State University

Evan's extra time stunner uplifts MSU past Milwaukee in first round of NCAA Tournament

In the first round of NCAA Tournament play, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer downed the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 thanks to a score from graduate student forward Camryn Evans in extra time on a chilly night in East Lansing.Fans filled out the DeMartin stands to see who would survive and advance.﻿First 45﻿Milwaukee got a quick start and netted a goal just six minutes in﻿. Redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble was able to slip by her defenders and maneuver around redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal for a chip shot. Sophomore forward Lainey Higgins was credited with the assist.Despite controlling most of the possession...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

HALF: Michigan State in a dogfight with Rutgers, leads 14-7

Despite dominating in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Michigan State went to the locker room with just a seven-point lead against Rutgers. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of 23 attempts. On the other side of the ball, sophomore Cal Haladay had a team-high 10 tackles at the half, as well as 0.5 TFLs. Balanced offenseAlthough it hasn't been great all season, Michigan State's ground game finally found some success in the first half against Rutgers. Averaging under 100 yards per game in the season, the Spartans had 111 rushing yards...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'We just showed that we can play with anyone': Michigan State hockey proves itself in Ohio State sweep

Last season, Michigan State hockey finished 12-21-1 overall and 6-18 in the Big Ten, during which it suffered a historic 13-game losing streak. Based on the results of the last five games - dating back to a 1-1 tie with Notre Dame on Oct. 29, followed by four-straight Big Ten wins over Wisconsin and No. 10 Ohio State - it's evident there's a completely different group of Spartans on the ice this year. Most of the Spartans' success can be attributed to first-year Head Coach Adam Nightingale's coaching and the 12 new faces on the roster. After sweeping the Buckeyes, the Spartans are...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Sports Round Table: Women's & men's soccer, hockey, basketball and more

Host Nick Lundberg and men's basketball reporter Melanie Soverinsky discuss women's soccer and the team's status in the Big Ten play championship. The duo then discusses the men's soccer team's future and hopes from the head coach, Damon Rensing. After Lundberg and Soverinsky quickly recap and discuss the volleyball team's status in the Big Ten conference. Lundberg and Soverinsky also recapped women's and men's basketball past games and hockey's sweep against Wisconsin. Finally, Lundberg and Soverinsky discussed the football team and their win against Illinois and their views on the upcoming game against Rutgers.This week on Sports Round Table:The "Sports Round Table" team: Podcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Nick LundbergGuest(s): Melanie SoverinskyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone, Jada Vasser
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Second straight win for Michigan State, defeats Rutgers 27-21

Michigan State football is one game closer to bowl eligibility. The Spartans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27-21 Saturday in East Lansing thanks to solid offensive performances from both the run and the pass game. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.Sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer continued to prove why he's the best in the nation. He nailed a 64-yard punt, which is no record for the veteran punter, but still gave his team a solid defensive position throughout the game. The Spartans had...
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU downed by No. 2 Gonzaga in Armed Forces Classic, loses 64-63

SAN DIEGO - Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo called a vintage timeout with the Spartans trailing 64-63 with 15.6 to play after MSU led for the majority of the game. The drawn-up play went pear-shaped, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was forced to heave a three-pointer that was off the mark, sealing a 64-63 win for No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic. Junior center Mady Sissoko was particularly strong in the first half and had perhaps his best game in green and white, finishing with a team-leading 14 points and nine rebounds....
The State News, Michigan State University

Daniel Barker and tight end room playing key role in MSU's recent offensive success

Michigan State's tight ends have been getting in on the action during the team's last two wins over Rutgers and Illinois. One of these players was fifth-year tight end Daniel Barker who recorded season-high numbers against the Scarlet Knights.Barker finished Saturday's game with 64 receiving yards, including a 26-yard reception he took to the middle of the endzone on a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne."We need really high-level production from our tight ends," Head Coach Mel Tucker said. "They're a big part of what we do."Relying on a similar game plan against Illinois, MSU looked to their tight...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Productive rushing attack improves all facets of MSU's offense

After weeks of choppiness and lack of rhythm, Michigan State's offense finally found some consistency in a 27-21 win over Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The unit certainly wasn't perfect against the Scarlet Knights. There were missed opportunities in the red zone, a couple of rough overthrows from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and two failed fourth-down conversions. However, the Spartans were able to actually move the ball with some consistency throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. That improved look on offense can be tied directly to the improved rushing attack. "When we're running the ball well, it opens everything...
The State News, Michigan State University

Foul trouble haunts Michigan State, sombers Sissoko's breakout game

CORONADO, Calif. - As MSU was tied at 63 with No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, senior forward Drew Timme drew a foul on MSU junior center Mady Sissoko.He missed the first free throw and canned the second, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead in what served as the game-winning point with 1:51 to play. But perhaps more importantly, the foul was Sissoko's fifth, disqualifying him from the game. Normally, that wouldn't be too much of an issue, but not Friday night. Not when graduate forward Joey Hauser was already on the bench with five...
The State News, Michigan State University

Photo Story: A glimpse into the 2022 Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - The weather was favorable. That's not something typically taken into consideration for a normal basketball game, unless it's pickup at the park. But from the setting to the buzzer-beating heave with the game on the line from sophomore guard Jaden Akins, it was far from a normal basketball game.The 2022 Armed Forces Classic took place between Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. It was the first Armed Forces Classic game in three years, and first one on a ship since 2011. The game serves as a way to honor those...
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: Michigan State hockey completes weekend sweep in 4-3 victory over No. 10 Ohio State

Michigan State hockey proved itself a competitor not only in the Big Ten, but nationally after defeating No. 10 Ohio State 4-3, successfully completing the weekend sweep. MSU upset OSU, 4-2, Thursday night in a nail-biting finish after struggling a bit in the first part of the game. Two different Spartans scored goals in the final three minutes of the game, while graduate transfer goaltender Dylan St. Cyr recorded 32 saves. The Spartans got off to the best start possible Friday night, thanks to a goal from graduate forward Miroslav Mucha, less than a minute in, bringing his season total...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Know Thy Enemy: Fresh off of a win, MSU football to host Rutgers this Saturday

Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' football beat writer Jenna Malinowski spoke with associate sports editor Jack Bisaha, correspondent Ellis Gordon and contributing writer Brandon Loree of The Daily Targum ahead of Saturday's Rutgers-MSU game.Michigan State is fresh off an upset win on the road against Illinois and inching closer to bowl eligibility. The Spartans (4-5) are back in East Lansing this Saturday to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.Q: What would the...
The State News, Michigan State University

U-M police send tunnel incident investigation to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor

The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Experts share advice for MSU, East Lansing community at start of flu season

Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

First-generation MSU students ask for more visibility on campus

This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Democrats rally at MSU for final campaign event before Election Day

Thirteen hours before polls opened in Michigan, one of Michigan State University's most well-known alumna returned to campus - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Whitmer, who received her undergraduate degree from MSU in 1993, hosted her final campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle on campus Monday night near The Rock on Farm Lane. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other high-profile Democratic elected officials.  Whitmer's visit to campus capped off several months of an intense campaign for reelection against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Speakers stressed the importance of college students...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing residents and out-of-state MSU students face absentee voting challenges

East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly﻿," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy