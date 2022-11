Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Polling changes:

I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue

8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church at 4929 Pineland Drive

Polling Locations for Dec. 6 Runoff Election

1-01 First Presbyterian Church 520 Washington Avenue Savannah, GA 31405

1-05 JEA Building 5111 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31405

1-06 Central Church of Christ 632 Stephenson Avenue Savannah, GA 31405

1-08 Grace United Methodist Church 6412 Waters Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

1-09 Immanuel Baptist Church 7375 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406

1-10 St. Thomas Episcopal Church 2 St. Thomas Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

1-12 Isle of Hope Baptist Church 22 Rose Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

1-13 The Sanctuary 8912 Whitefield Savannah, GA 31406

1-14 St. Luke United Methodist Church 9114 Whitefield Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

1-16 Montgomery Athletic Association (temp) 10155 Ferguson Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

1-17 Islands Christian Church 4601 US Highway 80 East Savannah, GA 31410

2-02 River Pointe 939 Wheaton Street Savannah, GA 31401

2-03 W. W. Law Center 909 East Bolton Street Savannah, GA 31401

2-04 Fellowship of Love Community Church 1402 Harmon Street Savannah, GA 31401

2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church 622 East 37th Street Savannah, GA 31401

2-06 Eli Whitney Complex #2 Laura Street Savannah, GA 31404

2-07 Christ Community Church at Morningside 1805 E. Gwinnett Street Savannah, GA 31404

2-09 Salvation Army 3000 Bee Road Savannah, GA 31404

2-11 Oasis of Hope Community Center 728 E 55th St. Savannah, GA 31405

2-12 Williams Court 1900 Lincoln Street Savannah, GA 31401

3-02 Temple Mickve Israel 20 E Gordon St Savannah, GA 31406

3-03 Savannah High School 400 Pennsylvania Avenue Savannah, GA 31404

3-04 1st African Baptist Church 402 Treat Street Savannah, GA 31404

3-05 New Generations Cathedral 2023 Tennessee Avenue Savannah, GA 31404

3-08 Jenkins High School 1800 E. DeRenne Avenue Savannah, GA 31404

3-09 The ConneXion Church 5411 Skidaway Road Savannah, GA 31406

3-10 Bible Baptist Church 4700 Skidaway Road Savannah, GA 31404

3-11 Southside Baptist Church 5502 Skidaway Road Savannah, GA 31406

3-12 Thunderbolt Senior Center 3236 Russell Street Savannah, GA 31404

3-13 New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church 5100 LaRoche Avenue Savannah, GA 31404

3-14 Oglethorpe Charter Academy 7202 Central Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

4-02 Islands High School Annex 169 Whitemarsh Island Road Savannah, GA 31410

4-04 Lighthouse Baptist Church 401 Quarterman Road Savannah, GA 31410

4-05 Saint Francis Episcopal 590 Walthour Road Savannah, GA 31410

4-06 First Baptist Church of the Islands 6613 Johnny Mercer Boulevard Savannah, GA 31410

4-07 Wilmington Island Methodist Church 195 Wilmington Island Road Savannah, GA 31410

4-08 Wilmington Island Pres. Church 450 North Cromwell Road Savannah, GA 31410

4-10 Burke Day Public Safety Bldg 78 Van Horne Ave Tybee Island, GA 31328

4-11 Tybee Old School Cafeteria 202 Fifth Street Tybee Island, GA 31328

4-12 St. Peters Episcopal Church 3 Westridge Road Savannah, GA 31411

4-13 Skidaway Community Church 50 Diamond Causeway Savannah, GA 31411

4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist Church 54 Diamond Causeway Savannah, GA 31411

5-02 Senior Citizens Inc 3025 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31405

5-03 Butler Pres. Ed. Building 603 West Victory Drive Savannah, GA 31405

5-05 Liberty City Community Center 1401 Mills B. Lane Savannah, GA 31405

5-06 Seed Church 1950 Chatham Parkway Savannah, GA 31405

5-07 Elks Lodge 183 Wilshire Boulevard Savannah, GA 31419

5-08 Southside Assembly of God (temp) 401 Tibet Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

5-10 Jonesville Baptist Church 5201 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA 31405

5-11 Largo Tibet School 430 Tibet Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

6-01 White Bluff Presbyterian Church 10710 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31406

6-02 Windsor Forest Baptist Church 12521 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31419

6-03 Crusader Community Center 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Road Savannah, GA 31419

6-05 Windsor Hall 302 Briarcliff Circle Savannah, GA 31419

6-06 The Light 8511 Waters Avenue Savannah, GA 31406

6-08 Christ Memorial Baptist Church 1023 Dutchtown Rd Savannah, GA 31419

6-09 Trinity Lutheran Church 12391 Mercy Boulevard Savannah, GA 31419

6-10 Georgetown Elementary 1516 King George Boulevard Savannah, GA 31419

6-11 Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens 2 Canebrake Road Savannah, GA 31419

7-01 First Baptist Church of Garden City 35 Nelson Ave Garden City, GA 31408

7-03 Preston B. Edwards Gymnasium 101 Turnberry Street Port Wentworth, GA 31407

7-04 Lakeshore Community Center 1000 Lake Shore Boulevard Port Wentworth, GA 31407

7-05 Woodlawn Baptist Church 407 Talmadge Avenue Garden City, GA 31408

7-06 First Baptist Church of Pooler 204 US-80 Pooler, GA 31322

7-07 Rothwell Baptist Church 216 East Rothwell Street Pooler, GA 31322

7-08 Bloomingdale Comm. Center 202 E. Moore Street Bloomingdale, GA 31302

7-09 Adult Ministry Center at Compassion 50 Al Henderson Blvd. Savannah, GA 31419

7-10 Progressive Recreation 5321 Ogeechee Road Savannah, GA 31405

7-11 Savannah Fire Station 14 480 Highlands Blvd Pooler, GA 31322

7-12 West Chatham Baptist Church 1360 S Rogers St Pooler, GA 31322

7-13 Southside Fire Training Center 1381 Dean Forest Road Savannah, GA 31419

7-14 Coastal Cathedral Church of God 275 Berwick Boulevard Savannah, GA 31419

7-15 Rice Creek School 100 Mulberry Street Port Wentworth, GA 31407

7-16 Pooler Rec Center Gym 900 S. Rogers St Pooler, GA 31322

8-01 Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum 460 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Savannah, GA 31401

8-02 Hellenic Center 14 W. Anderson Street Savannah, GA 31401

8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church 4929 Pineland Drive Savannah, GA 31405

8-05 West Broad YMCA 1110 May Street Savannah, GA 31415

8-06 Tompkins Recreation Center 2333 Ogeechee Road Savannah, GA 31415

8-07 Woodville Tompkins Technical Institute 151 Coach Joe Turner Street Savannah, GA 31408

8-08 Resurrection of Our Lord Church 112 Fell Street Savannah, GA 31415

8-09 Moses Jackson Center 1410 Richards Street Savannah, GA 31415

8-10 Carver Heights Community Center 905 Collat Street Savannah, GA 31415

8-11 Butler Elementary School 1909 Cynthia Street Savannah, GA 31415

8-12 Beach High School 3001 Hopkins Street Savannah, GA 31405

8-13 8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church (temp) 4929 Pineland Drive Savannah, GA 31408

8-15 Cooper Center 700 Davis Ave Savannah, GA 31408

8-16 Mighty 8th Museum 175 Bourne Ave Pooler, GA 31322

8-17 Georgia Tech, Savannah Campus 210 Technology Circle Savannah, GA 31407

8-18 Savannah First Seventh-day Adventist Church 50 Godley Way Savannah, GA 31407