ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

The Christmas Show now open at OKC Fairgrounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christmas Show is now open at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in the Bennett Event Center. The show is one of the largest holiday shopping events during the holiday season, with more than 200 sellers showcasing their items for the thousands of visitors expected to attend.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PetSmart Charities' hosts adoption event for National Adoption Week

NORMAN (KOKH) — This weekend, local non-profit rescues have teamed up with PetSmart Charities for their National Adoption Week to help find some furry friends a forever home. Friends of the Shelter Foundation and The Underdogs Rescue had a tent outside of PetSmart in Norman on both Saturday and...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Wade's RV Winterization Event

We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV as they gear up for their upcoming Winterization event!. The drive-through event is happening this weekend, November 11 & 12th from 9 AM – 2 PM. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection...
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

1 shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Reports say a person was shot at an apartment complex near 5901 S. May Ave. Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating With Twin Peaks

Today we had Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and guest Twin Peaks Girls Avery and Brandy sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

West Virginia still looking for 1st Big 12 win over Oklahoma

Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-2. Oklahoma isn't accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie County crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY 9KOKH) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-car accident early Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Highway 39 and Propane Road, about a mile northwest of Konawa. According to troopers, Shelby Gentry was going eastbound on State Highway 39...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy