Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-2. Oklahoma isn't accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO