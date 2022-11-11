Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for O negative donors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O-negative blood donors. The organization said its losing hundreds of O-negative blood units a month due to a blood bag shortage. O negative is the only universal blood type, meaning it can be transfused in an emergency to any...
'$1 will go so far': Salvation Army confident in Red Kettle campaign despite inflation
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Trying to raise money for a good cause during a time of inflation. It's what the Salvation Army in Cleveland County is up against, as they kicked off their annual Red Kettle campaign on November 11. The Salvation Army has red kettles all over Cleveland...
The Christmas Show now open at OKC Fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christmas Show is now open at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in the Bennett Event Center. The show is one of the largest holiday shopping events during the holiday season, with more than 200 sellers showcasing their items for the thousands of visitors expected to attend.
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Auto shops and hardware stores give tips for preparing for winter weather
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — With the dropping temperatures, people are heading to hardware stores and tire shops to prepare. When the temperature drops, these stores say they see a rise in customers. People are getting ready for winter and AAA says we should prep our cars too. "Have...
PetSmart Charities' hosts adoption event for National Adoption Week
NORMAN (KOKH) — This weekend, local non-profit rescues have teamed up with PetSmart Charities for their National Adoption Week to help find some furry friends a forever home. Friends of the Shelter Foundation and The Underdogs Rescue had a tent outside of PetSmart in Norman on both Saturday and...
Wade's RV Winterization Event
We are dancing into the weekend with Little Wade at Wade's RV as they gear up for their upcoming Winterization event!. The drive-through event is happening this weekend, November 11 & 12th from 9 AM – 2 PM. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection...
1 shot in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Reports say a person was shot at an apartment complex near 5901 S. May Ave. Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
17-year-old girl in critical condition after crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after a crash in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday near 84th Street and York Road, not far from Lexington. Troopers said a Honda...
Tailgating With Twin Peaks
Today we had Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and guest Twin Peaks Girls Avery and Brandy sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring...
West Virginia still looking for 1st Big 12 win over Oklahoma
Series record: Oklahoma leads 11-2. Oklahoma isn't accustomed to being in this position, already having been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins. The Sooners still need one more win to become bowl eligible. Last-place West Virginia must capture its final three games to qualify for a bowl.
22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie County crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY 9KOKH) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-car accident early Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Highway 39 and Propane Road, about a mile northwest of Konawa. According to troopers, Shelby Gentry was going eastbound on State Highway 39...
