Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
news3lv.com
CCSD to celebrate education week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CCSD is celebrating education week starting on Monday. It's a nationally celebrated movement that honors public education and those who make a difference every day for young people. Multiple schools throughout the district will be putting on events throughout the week.
news3lv.com
'Mattress Mack' visits Caesars Palace Las Vegas to collect $30M from winning Astros bet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Mattress Mack" has come to collect. Jim McIngvale, the Texas businessman known for placing large wagers on the Houston Astros, visited Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, according to a spokesman for Caesars Sportsbook. McIngvale received a $30 million payout, described as...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Heroes Open
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Heroes Open was originally created to honor our veterans from all branches, and now it includes all first responders. Joining us now from the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club are Earl Stitt and Bruni Slinn.
news3lv.com
Nye County clerk tempers hand count expectations, calls it a 'test'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One day after Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf finally began his controversial hand count plan, he appeared to step back from previous claims and said it amounted to a “test.”. “In any system conversion, if you wanted to change, you wouldn't just shut off...
news3lv.com
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022
Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
news3lv.com
Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas veteran receives new car at 'Keys to Progress' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Progressive insurance is honoring military veterans across the country with its 10th annual "Keys to Progress" event. Sophia Broaddus of Las Vegas is one of those veterans. Broaddus served in the Marine Corps and currently serves other veterans as an outreach specialist with the United...
news3lv.com
Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
news3lv.com
Culinary Union door knocking to help Clark County voters cure ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Culinary Union were out on Friday and plan to be out this weekend knocking on voters' doors and calling them, urging them to fix the issues with their ballots so their votes can be counted. Linda Hunt is one of 200 Culinary...
news3lv.com
New mural unveiled at East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mural in the valley shows off some local kids' artistic talents. This new mural is located at the East Las Vegas Community Center. The mural designed by local artist Bonnie Kelso incorporates local children's art through pictures they have drawn. Most of the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local hits $620K jackpot on Cannery Casino slot machine
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky Las Vegas local is ending the week with a six-figure payday. Boyd Gaming says a guest at Cannery Casino Hotel hit a jackpot of $620,813.48 on Thursday, Nov. 10. The guest is a frequent Cannery visitor and turned a $2.50 spin on a...
news3lv.com
Clark County gives update on midterm election results
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday was the last day for mail-in ballots, postmarked by election day, to be counted. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave the public one last update on the mid-term election count for the weekend. According to Gloria, more than 27,000 mail ballots were...
news3lv.com
Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
news3lv.com
Wounded warriors welcomed to Las Vegas for 'Salute to the Troops' experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Bret Ficklin says it comes down to respect. “We’ll be escorting wounded warriors,” he says. “This is something I don't have to ask for volunteers to help with. People jump at the opportunity to do this.”. Police...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas to host several Thanksgiving celebrations in November
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is making sure all families have the essentials this Thanksgiving by hosting several Thanksgiving events. Join the City of North Las Vegas for the free turkey giveaway. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of North Las Vegas will host the event in partnership with Amazon, Changing The Narrative, Cox Communications, I Am The Streets Ent., Medic West, Reignited Women International, Siegel Cares, and Viva Zapata’s.
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
news3lv.com
'Enchant Christmas' returns to Las Vegas with two locations this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now. Last...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas firefighters ruck 26.2 miles for veteran suicide prevention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department is honoring local veterans this Veterans Day. The department held a rucking Friday morning, walking 26.2 miles to raise awareness for veterans who suffer from PTSD. They're also asking the community to donate 22 dollars to highlight the 22...
