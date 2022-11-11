ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CCSD to celebrate education week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CCSD is celebrating education week starting on Monday. It's a nationally celebrated movement that honors public education and those who make a difference every day for young people. Multiple schools throughout the district will be putting on events throughout the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Heroes Open

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Heroes Open was originally created to honor our veterans from all branches, and now it includes all first responders. Joining us now from the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club are Earl Stitt and Bruni Slinn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022

Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
HENDERSON, NV
Las Vegas veteran receives new car at 'Keys to Progress' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Progressive insurance is honoring military veterans across the country with its 10th annual "Keys to Progress" event. Sophia Broaddus of Las Vegas is one of those veterans. Broaddus served in the Marine Corps and currently serves other veterans as an outreach specialist with the United...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
New mural unveiled at East Las Vegas Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mural in the valley shows off some local kids' artistic talents. This new mural is located at the East Las Vegas Community Center. The mural designed by local artist Bonnie Kelso incorporates local children's art through pictures they have drawn. Most of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County gives update on midterm election results

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday was the last day for mail-in ballots, postmarked by election day, to be counted. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave the public one last update on the mid-term election count for the weekend. According to Gloria, more than 27,000 mail ballots were...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of North Las Vegas to host several Thanksgiving celebrations in November

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is making sure all families have the essentials this Thanksgiving by hosting several Thanksgiving events. Join the City of North Las Vegas for the free turkey giveaway. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of North Las Vegas will host the event in partnership with Amazon, Changing The Narrative, Cox Communications, I Am The Streets Ent., Medic West, Reignited Women International, Siegel Cares, and Viva Zapata’s.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Enchant Christmas' returns to Las Vegas with two locations this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now. Last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

