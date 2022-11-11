Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is making sure all families have the essentials this Thanksgiving by hosting several Thanksgiving events. Join the City of North Las Vegas for the free turkey giveaway. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of North Las Vegas will host the event in partnership with Amazon, Changing The Narrative, Cox Communications, I Am The Streets Ent., Medic West, Reignited Women International, Siegel Cares, and Viva Zapata’s.

