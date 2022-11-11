ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 284 super fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev ‘close’ to being finalized

By Jason Burgos
 2 days ago

UFC 284 in Perth, Australia reportedly could be the card that features one of the biggest fights on the 2023 UFC schedule.

Just a day before the promotion’s latest pay-per-view card inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, ESPN broke the news today on a massive matchup that could headline the UFC’s trip down under next year.

On Friday, reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski informed the outlet that a planned matchup with new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is “close” to being signed. The bout gives the Aussie to become the company’s first male two-division champion since Daniel Cormier in 2018.

“We’re obviously pushing for it,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “Everyone wants it. We’re gonna make it happen.”

UFC 284 takes place on Feb. 11 in Australia

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 284 is set to go down on Feb. 11 inside the 15,500-seat RAC Arena in Perth. The event is also expected to feature a major middleweight matchup between former champion Robert Whittaker and one-time title challenger Paulo Costa.

Volkanovski last fought in July at UFC 276. Beating former titlist Max Holloway for the third time and in definitive fashion. The victory moved his record to 25-1 and continued his 22-bout win streak. It was also his fourth defense as featherweight champion.

Israel Adesanya next fight: ‘The Last Stylebender’ is back on Saturday night

Makhachev won the lightweight crown last month at UFC 280. Beating former champion Charles Oliveira . It was his eleventh straight win, all inside the Octagon. Volkanovski is ranked No. 1 in our UFC pound-for-pound rankings . The Russian is No. 5.

“It’s gonna be like a David and Goliath because everyone thinks he’s the strongest man on the planet, best grappling anyone has ever seen. The way they’re talking about him — it’s just gonna look incredible when I get the job done.”

– Alexander Volkanovski (via ESPN)

Early odds on the popular betting site Draft Kings have Makhachev as a -305 favorite in a potential matchup. In his attempt to move up ten pounds and win a second belt, Volkanovski is a +255 underdog.

