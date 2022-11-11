Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The top 10 most-regretted college majors — and the degrees graduates wish they had pursued instead
Between the sky-high cost and student loan burden, more students are taking a closer look at college's return on investment. When it comes to value, what you study may be the most important factor. Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied...
College rankings are under fire, along with the value of a degree
A growing chorus of critics is questioning how the media and other groups rank the nation's colleges, arguing that such lists help neither students nor their families and may obscure better ways of judging the quality of higher education.Millions of high school seniors are currently picking colleges to apply to this fall, with applications due between November and January for enrollment in the 2023-24 academic year. Colleges, meanwhile, inundate prospective applicants each fall with materials touting their top placement on U.S. News & World Report's annual college rankings: "#1 in teaching year after year," proclaims Carlton College, linking to its rank...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
America's Top Universities
Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Andrew Young Launches Scholarship Fund For Students Attending Historically Black Colleges And Universities
Former Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young has launched a scholarship fund for HBCU students. The post Andrew Young Launches Scholarship Fund For Students Attending Historically Black Colleges And Universities appeared first on NewsOne.
Phys.org
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it's effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying
Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
