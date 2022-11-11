Read full article on original website
CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
Deer Hunt 2022: Where to Hunt
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Deer Hunt 2022 approaches hundreds of thousands of people are gearing up for that chance to bag that trophy deer. But where do you go to find that big buck? The Department of Natural Resources says securing access to hunting land is something that can be a problem many people have to deal with.
Students invited to send handmade ornaments to Madison to decorate Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin waters is the theme for this year's state Capitol Holiday tree in Madison. Students are invited to decorate the tree by sending handmade ornaments showing what Wisconsin's waterways mean to them. “From the first Indigenous people who hunted and gathered in our freshwater sources before Wisconsin...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and lawyer to former President Donald Trump, suggested that perhaps Michigan's Upper Peninsula should actually belong to Wisconsin. Election Day brought about a lot of map analysis, especially when predicting the balance of congressional power and which party would hold...
Wisconsin gas prices make significant drop
(WLUK) -- What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
