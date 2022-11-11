The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 30:10. "Little Angel: Volume 1" Netflix Hours watched: 10,800,000 9. "Big Mouth: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 13,590,0008. "28 Days Haunted: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,670,0007. "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,830,0006. "Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3" Netflix Hours watched: 14,060,0005. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 40,960,0004. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 42,070,0003. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,950,0002. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 67,510,0001. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 72,020,00011

7 DAYS AGO