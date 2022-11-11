Read full article on original website
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 12 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Associated Press Top 25 poll will help frame Ohio State football’s regular season finale against Michigan in two weeks. In eight of the previous 12 meetings between the rivals as top-five teams, Ohio State has been the higher-ranked team. That includes last season’s game in Ann Arbor, when No. 5 Michigan upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 42-27.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
How Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s defense continues to stack quality performances, with the latest being Saturday’s 56-14 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes only gave up two touchdowns, and one of them was because of a muffed punt late in the game that set the Hoosiers up in an unfavorable field position. That charge was led by Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg as two players who have emerged as All-Big Ten-level performers this season.
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb’s Touchdown Was “Magical,” C.J. Stroud is “Willing to Die For This Team” And Ohio State is “Hoping” To Get Several Injured Running Backs Healthy
Ohio State’s 56-14 win featured multiple plays that are sure to show up on an end-of-year highlight reel for the Buckeyes. But Kamryn Babb’s first career touchdown catch (and first reception in general) may top the list. After undergoing recoveries for four separate ACL tears since his final year of high school, the Buckeye captain finally got his moment in his fifth season as a Buckeye. Babb hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, his first in-game action in two years, and the moment was emotional for all parties involved.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 56-14 win over Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud got back to being himself in Ohio State football’s 56-14 win over Indiana. Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 297 yards while continuing to keep the Buckeyes’ hopes of a Big Ten title and a return to the College Football Playoff alive. He did so despite not playing in the best weather conditions and watching yet another running back go down with an injury.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Maryland football game on Nov. 19?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland next Saturday. The Buckeyes matchup with the Terrapins will kickoff at 3:30 on ABC as they look to extend their winning streak They’ve won all seven games the two have played since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
Eleven Warriors
“Whipped Up Front... Too Many Creases, Too Many Seams, Too Many Loose Fits” Against Ohio State
After failing to beat Ohio State for the seventh time in his tenure, Indiana head coach Tom Allen kept most of his comments concise and critical towards his own team in wake of a 56-14 defeat. Allen obviously had a tall task attempting to deal with a Buckeye offense that...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Indiana?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will try to spark its running game against Indiana on Saturday without its starting running back — and, possibly, another key starter. TreVeyon Henderson was again listed as unavailable on OSU’s pregame status report. It is the second straight game he will miss, as he did not make the trip to Northwestern last week. The sophomore has dealt with a foot injury dating back to the third game of the season, against Toledo.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football got back to its regularly scheduled program in its 56-14 win over Indiana, and the same can be said of its individual parts. C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to be the Buckeyes’ best attack plan, and the Pro Football Focus grades again mirror that. Stroud posted a grade of 89.3 on 64 snaps, while Harrison posted an 87.9 grade on 57 snaps. The two connected on 7 of 12 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Eleven Warriors
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
saturdaytradition.com
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games
Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
