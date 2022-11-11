ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL Twitter Reacts to Wild Finish Between Vikings and Bills

Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 win $200 + Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, win $200 with bonus code inside

FanDuel promo code: $1k No Sweat First Bet for Chargers vs. 49ers SNF

Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis as Josh Allen makes start for Buffalo

Two of the NFL's best teams have kicked off in Western New York as the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) face the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
Caesars promo code FULLSYR to unlock up to $1,250 for NFL Week 10

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet bonus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code New York: $1,250 and more with code FULLSYR

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10, one of the top matchups of the week. The Vikings search for their seventh straight victory against one of the best teams in the league. If they are to come home victorious, here are 3 Vikings players to watch who I believe will need to have a big game.
PointsBet promo: Code RFPICKS11 gets up to $2,000 in free bets

Vikings vs. Bills: Staff predictions

Record: 7-1 The Vikings are in an interesting position on Sunday. You could make the argument that they might be better off facing Josh Allen instead of Case Keenum. An injured Allen might not be as effective and Keenum will have a chip on his shoulder facing his old team with Stefon Diggs flanking him on the outside.
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
