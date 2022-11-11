Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
NBC Connecticut
NFL Twitter Reacts to Wild Finish Between Vikings and Bills
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
Uncertainty over Josh Allen's status is the big story heading into this game.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Bills elevate 2 players, including former Vikings CB: Has QB decision been made on Josh Allen?
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated veteran running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The belief heading into the weekend was that the Bills would elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to potentially serve...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 win $200 + Commanders vs. Eagles prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 10 finishes off with a great NFC East rivalry between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, and the latest DraftKings welcome offer is the best way to take advantage of the game. You can sign up here and no DraftKings promo code is necessary.
DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, win $200 with bonus code inside
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Thanks to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo you can get rewarded $200 for placing a single $5 money line wager. The best part is there’s no promo code required.
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
FanDuel promo code: $1k No Sweat First Bet for Chargers vs. 49ers SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you are looking for somewhere to bet on Week 10 of the NFL, then look no further than FanDuel Sportsbook. Their newest promotion for Week 10 of the NFL season rewards all new customers a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and you can use this link to sign up. This bonus is one of the best available, and there is no FanDuel promo code necessary.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis as Josh Allen makes start for Buffalo
Two of the NFL's best teams have kicked off in Western New York as the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) face the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
Caesars promo code FULLSYR to unlock up to $1,250 for NFL Week 10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Now is the perfect time to register for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook because all new customers can use Caesars promo code FULLSYR to unlock first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250. Your initial wager at Caesars up to $1,250 is covered, and if it loses, you’ll receive a free bet equivalent to your initial stake.
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the perfect chance for new customers to start their wagering journey with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, and you can sign up here to get started. There’s no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required to claim yours today.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code New York: $1,250 and more with code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for somewhere to start your wagering journey in New York, Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer for you. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win a free bet up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10, one of the top matchups of the week. The Vikings search for their seventh straight victory against one of the best teams in the league. If they are to come home victorious, here are 3 Vikings players to watch who I believe will need to have a big game.
PointsBet promo: Code RFPICKS11 gets up to $2,000 in free bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. All new customers can earn a chance at up to $2,000 in free bets with the latest PointsBet promo code RFPICKS11. Simply click this link to sign up and the code should already be entered for you.
Vikings vs. Bills: Staff predictions
Record: 7-1 The Vikings are in an interesting position on Sunday. You could make the argument that they might be better off facing Josh Allen instead of Case Keenum. An injured Allen might not be as effective and Keenum will have a chip on his shoulder facing his old team with Stefon Diggs flanking him on the outside.
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live game updates from NFL Week 10
Much of the buzz surrounding today’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings has been about the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and whether or not he will play today. An elbow injury has led to Allen listed as “questionable” for the game, although he practiced on Friday.
FOX Sports
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0