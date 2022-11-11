ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Cruel Guillermo del Toro teases world with glimpse at his never-made At The Mountains Of Madness

There was a minute there—especially back before The Shape Of Water won Best Picture, reminding all involved that it rarely pays to bet against him—when Guillermo del Toro had become more associated with unmade projects than completed ones. Hellboy sequels, the abortive Justice League Dark, his version of The Hobbit films: There’s a reason del Toro is the rare successful creator who has a distinct Wikipedia page for all the movies he hasn’t made across the decades.
'Werewolf by Night's Transformation Scene Deserves a Place Among Monster Movie Classics

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. The transformation scene is the pivotal moment in any werewolf movie. Everything else in the film has been building up to this point; it's what the audience came for. A great transformation scene can elevate a mediocre film, but a flub can turn a passable film into a laughable one. As a longtime fan of classic monster movies, I was hooked by Werewolf by Night's spooky, gothic atmosphere from the start, and I was excited to see how it would handle its main character's metamorphosis. Would Marvel tap into its massive CGI budget to create something truly terrifying, or would they use practical effects in keeping with the classic look of the feature? The answer turned out to be more complicated and more captivating than I had anticipated.
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film

In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'

It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Boston

The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)

The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Studio Ghibli teases mystery ‘Star Wars’ project and ‘Andor’ mastermind Tony Gilroy sheds new light on the show’s aims

The tenth episode of Andor landed yesterday, and even by the show’s high standards, the release was truly amazing. As expected, “One Way Out” centered on a prison revolt on Narkina 5, with Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy stepping up to lead the inmates to freedom. That would have been entertainment enough, but we also got a killer monologue from Luthen that fans are calling one of the greatest moments in Star Wars, as the long-teased “difficult choices” for Mon Mothma finally arrived.
