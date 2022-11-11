Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
7 WTF Moments From Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Series
The craziest scenes from Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities on Netflix.
A.V. Club
Cruel Guillermo del Toro teases world with glimpse at his never-made At The Mountains Of Madness
There was a minute there—especially back before The Shape Of Water won Best Picture, reminding all involved that it rarely pays to bet against him—when Guillermo del Toro had become more associated with unmade projects than completed ones. Hellboy sequels, the abortive Justice League Dark, his version of The Hobbit films: There’s a reason del Toro is the rare successful creator who has a distinct Wikipedia page for all the movies he hasn’t made across the decades.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night's Transformation Scene Deserves a Place Among Monster Movie Classics
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. The transformation scene is the pivotal moment in any werewolf movie. Everything else in the film has been building up to this point; it's what the audience came for. A great transformation scene can elevate a mediocre film, but a flub can turn a passable film into a laughable one. As a longtime fan of classic monster movies, I was hooked by Werewolf by Night's spooky, gothic atmosphere from the start, and I was excited to see how it would handle its main character's metamorphosis. Would Marvel tap into its massive CGI budget to create something truly terrifying, or would they use practical effects in keeping with the classic look of the feature? The answer turned out to be more complicated and more captivating than I had anticipated.
theplaylist.net
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video
John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Craig T. Nelson’s Salary Demands for ‘Modern Family’ Cost Him a Ton of Money in the Long Run
Craig T. Nelson is known to modern TV audiences as Zeek in 'Parenthood.' He was almost cast as Jay in 'Modern Family.' The role ultimately went to Ed O'Neill.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Collider
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
'This man should be put in jail'—NFT bro burns $10 million Frida Kahlo painting as mariachi band plays
"I had to do something drastic to get attention."
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Studio Ghibli teases mystery ‘Star Wars’ project and ‘Andor’ mastermind Tony Gilroy sheds new light on the show’s aims
The tenth episode of Andor landed yesterday, and even by the show’s high standards, the release was truly amazing. As expected, “One Way Out” centered on a prison revolt on Narkina 5, with Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy stepping up to lead the inmates to freedom. That would have been entertainment enough, but we also got a killer monologue from Luthen that fans are calling one of the greatest moments in Star Wars, as the long-teased “difficult choices” for Mon Mothma finally arrived.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0