Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself
Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.
‘Star Wars’ and Studio Ghibli Have Made a Baby Yoda Animated Short
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have joined forces for the animated short film “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies,” marking one of the most auspicious — and adorable — creative partnerships for either entity. The hand-drawn short film, which debuted on Nov. 12 on Disney+, brings together the adorable alien child Grogu from “The Mandalorian” and the anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece “Spirited Away.” The short is the directorial debut of Katsuya Kondo, a veteran Studio Ghibli animator who has served as the animation director on Miyazaki’s features “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo.” The simple, three-minute film begins with Grogu...
EW.com
Watch Baby Yoda befriend some soot sprites in Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm's outrageously cute Disney+ short
This dream crossover is melting our hearts and our minds. On Saturday, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm dropped a surprise collaboration on Disney+ in celebration of both the streaming platform's and its hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian's third anniversary. And yes, it is every bit as squeal-inducingly adorable as you'd expect.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Studio Ghibli Tweet Teases Grogu’s Unannounced ‘Star Wars’ Special
When Studio Ghibli shared a rather subtle clue that they are working on a project with Lucasfilm, it led to many questions about what exactly that project might end up being. They haven’t shared an official statement and neither has Disney, but a new tweet has finally surfaced offering more teases of what’s to come. This new image seemingly includes legendary director Hayao Miyazaki in the blurred background with a focus on a familiar face from modern Star Wars adaptations, Grogu.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Andor's First 2 Episodes to Air on ABC, FX and Freeform for Thanksgiving
Non-Disney+ subscribers who’d like to sample Andor are in for a holiday treat. ABC, FX and Freeform will air the first two episodes of Disney+’s latest Star Wars series throughout the week of Thanksgiving, with an extended streaming window to be available on Hulu, as well. Here’s the full schedule: * Wednesday, Nov. 23: 9-10:30 pm ET on ABC * Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 7: Available to stream on Hulu * Thursday, Nov. 24: 9-10:30 pm ET on FX * Friday, Nov. 25: 9-10:30 pm ET on Freeform Meanwhile, for those currently watching Andor‘s freshman season on Disney+, the finale drops Nov. 23. Set five...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Artists
The full title of the show is The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, but who could possibly fit that in a reasonable headline? Not us! The yuri isekai TV anime is based on the light novels of the same name, and a fresh update is here to announce the show’s ending theme song details and reveal a new trailer.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: who is Anakin’s father?
Who is Anakin’s father in Star Wars? The Star Wars movies may have produced the iconic line “I am your father” for Darth Vader to reveal to Luke Skywalker, but the man behind the mask surely has a father too, right?. While Luke may be the most...
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
otakuusamagazine.com
The Afro Samurai Manga Is Back in Print, and Better Than Ever
Takashi Okazaki has been making quite a name for himself lately with Batman Ninja, Star Wars: Visions, and special cards for MLB the Show. But we remember where it all started: Afro Samurai. And if you’ve been longing for a new copy for your manga shelf for as long as we have, you’re in luck!
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
otakuusamagazine.com
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Delivers the Goods as Original TV Anime
You don’t get much more straightforward than the debut key visual for THE MARGINAL SERVICE, an upcoming original TV anime from Studio 3Hz. Details on the plot are pretty much nonexistent, but we do have info on the main staff and some of the cast members getting in on the revealing fun.
List of Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates, Cast and More for Phase 5 and Beyond
Your one-stop shop for what's next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best
"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
How ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Became the Latest Franchise Film to Survive Its Star’s Untimely Death
Without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, the MCU sequel stands apart from even the likes of "Furious 7" and "The Dark Knight"
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory
Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
ComicBook
Pokemon Star Teases Ash's New Goal After His Biggest Win Yet
Pokemon is having quite the fall as it seems the series is everywhere you look online. If fans aren't geeking over its upcoming game, they are most definitely buzzing about Ash Ketchum. After all, the anime just saw Ash reach his dream of becoming the world's strongest trainer. His goal was reached just recently as Ash defeated Leon to become the world's Pokemon Master, but one star believes there is more for Ash to realize with his dream.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Get ready to head back to the wild west with this refresher
Why a Catchy Dance Song About Pandemic Lockdowns Appears in ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Director Ruben stlund explains how he fell in love with DJ Fred Again's "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)," which plays at the end of his new comedy
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0