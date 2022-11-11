Donald Trump is apparently not in good spirits after Tuesday night’s midterm upset. According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, an aide to the former president said he was “livid” and “screaming at everyone” on Wednesday after what Republicans hyped up to be a red tsunami turned out to be more of a ripple. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans appeared poised to win control of the House, but the fate of the Senate still hung in the balance.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO