Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76
Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza Reunite In New Pic
The stars of the 1984 to 1992 comedy series Who’s the Boss recently reunited in Los Angeles. The sitcom, which kept viewers glued to their screens for eight years on ABC, was nominated for over 40 awards, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards. Interestingly, the fans of the show got...
Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'
Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend Is Related to TV Sitcom Royalty
Actor and musician Chord Overstreet’s career catapulted when he joined the Glee cast in Season 2. Chord played Sam Evans and often stole scenes with his smooth voice and handsome looks. However, in early episodes, many fans still adore his and Mercedes’s (Amber Riley) romance. Article continues below...
Bryan Cranston reflects on the unjust failure of a beloved sci-fi box office disaster
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter landed with a disastrous thud to become one of the biggest box office bombs in history, but the sprawling sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than it’s ever been. While it would have been preferable for audiences...
Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”
Watch: Meghan Trainor Recalls Being Blamed for Son's NICU Stay. Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom. The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director blames ‘basement dwellers’ for spreading rumors of disastrous test screenings
Earlier this week, word began sweeping the internet that Indiana Jones 5 had been holding some preliminary test screenings, and things were not looking good for the long-awaited fifth and final installment in the legendary franchise. As the story went, director James Mangold and his team had trialed no less...
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
Marvel lovers let their imaginations run wild after mind-blowing ‘Secret Wars’ rumors
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have their work cut out for them in going bigger than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but obviously the way the next two Marvel crossover event films will attempt to do that is in embracing the endless potential of the multiverse. And, if a new rumor is to be believed, Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige is not going to let this opportunity to break the bank pass him by as he’s allegedly planning to pull out all the stops with Avengers 6.
Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd dead at 65
Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd passed away on November 11, according to his partner Kate Ransford. Along with a statement, she tweeted out a picture of herself with the guitarist..
Review: ‘Spirited’ adds another string to the bows of Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
If anyone ever wished for a yuletide musical complete with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, wish no longer, as Spirited seeks to scratch that itch from Nov. 18 on Apple. Not only rebooting A Christmas Carol for contemporary audiences, but doing so with some seriously festive dance numbers. Written by...
Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ is facing lawsuit for allegedly firing sign language interpreter for being White
Sign language interpreter Keith Wann and attorney John Pepper joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how Wann was allegedly booted from a job at Broadway's "Lion King" based on his skin color.
Slasher stans debate if they prefer their killers talkative or silently terrifying
There’s perhaps no other genre in the realm of fiction that can match the malleability of horror. With the ability to inhabit a number of aesthetics and settings, to say nothing of the bottomless pit of material in the form of human fear, the fact that the horror genre has such a sizable fanbase comes as little surprise.
John Aniston, soap opera mainstay and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, who long starred in the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and was the father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers
Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
Buddy cop buffs pour one out for a troubled classic that never got the franchise it deserved
Having nailed the formula with his very first screenplay, one that continues to cast a shadow over the genre to this day, expectations were high when it was announced Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black was heading back into buddy cop territory with The Last Boy Scout, especially when he was being paid a record $1.75 million fee to write it in the first place.
When does ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere? How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere live and on streaming
The season five premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is finally here, and we’re moments away from discovering the next exciting chapter for the Dutton family. We’ve been waiting for months to find out what’s next for the characters we love and loathe, and the discoveries begin tonight.
