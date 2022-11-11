ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Chris Evans Reportedly Dating Actress: 'It's Serious'

Chris Evans is reportedly dating actress Alba Baptista. The two have been dating for over a year and their relationship is "serious," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language acting debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Distractify

Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend Is Related to TV Sitcom Royalty

Actor and musician Chord Overstreet’s career catapulted when he joined the Glee cast in Season 2. Chord played Sam Evans and often stole scenes with his smooth voice and handsome looks. However, in early episodes, many fans still adore his and Mercedes’s (Amber Riley) romance. Article continues below...
E! News

Meghan Trainor Shares She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a “Dark Place”

Watch: Meghan Trainor Recalls Being Blamed for Son's NICU Stay. Meghan Trainor's life has shifted in more ways than one since becoming a mom. The "All About That Bass" singer, who welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year, got candid about how her body changed both during and after her pregnancy.
wegotthiscovered.com

A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere

Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel lovers let their imaginations run wild after mind-blowing ‘Secret Wars’ rumors

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have their work cut out for them in going bigger than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but obviously the way the next two Marvel crossover event films will attempt to do that is in embracing the endless potential of the multiverse. And, if a new rumor is to be believed, Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige is not going to let this opportunity to break the bank pass him by as he’s allegedly planning to pull out all the stops with Avengers 6.
wegotthiscovered.com

Slasher stans debate if they prefer their killers talkative or silently terrifying

There’s perhaps no other genre in the realm of fiction that can match the malleability of horror. With the ability to inhabit a number of aesthetics and settings, to say nothing of the bottomless pit of material in the form of human fear, the fact that the horror genre has such a sizable fanbase comes as little surprise.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers

Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
wegotthiscovered.com

Buddy cop buffs pour one out for a troubled classic that never got the franchise it deserved

Having nailed the formula with his very first screenplay, one that continues to cast a shadow over the genre to this day, expectations were high when it was announced Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black was heading back into buddy cop territory with The Last Boy Scout, especially when he was being paid a record $1.75 million fee to write it in the first place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy