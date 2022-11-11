WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.

WHITTIER, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO