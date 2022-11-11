Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police investigate man’s early-morning death in Midtown
Anchorage police are asking for help after officers found a man dead in Midtown early Friday. Police are describing his death as a homicide. Police say they were called to a residence on the 900 block of Chugach Way just before 1 a.m. regarding a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim’s body lying outside.
alaskapublic.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested in Moose Pass last Friday after an Alaska State Trooper discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a routine traffic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Kodiak man faces multiple felony charges; over 20,000 fentanyl pills seized
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man has been charged with 24 felonies after authorities seized 21,500 fentanyl pills in Kodiak and in Anchorage. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 54-year-old Mark Nason, of Kodiak, was charged with 13 felonies on Sept. 17 including second- and third-degree misconduct involving controlled substances and second- and third-degree misconduct involving weapons.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has pled guilty to the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan. According to a press release from the Department of Law Luimariamofoa Polu, now 21, entered a plea of guilty in response to a charge of second-degree murder in the stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of 15-year-old East High School student Raynaldo Khoutesouvan.
kinyradio.com
21,500 Fentanyl Pills among drug trafficking charges for man in Kodiak, Anchorage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A second indictment involving drug charges and alleged large-scale narcotics trafficking was filed Nov. 2 against Mark Daniel Nason. While the 54-year-old was facing charges in a case on Kodiak Island, more charges followed after a search of his storage unit in Anchorage also revealed narcotics.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
alaskapublic.org
Pilot dead after plane hits cable, crashes into river near Chickaloon
A Palmer man died Thursday after Alaska State Troopers say his small plane struck a cable and crashed into the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Troopers first heard of the crash, near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway, just before 1 p.m. according to an online dispatch. The Mat-Su Borough dive rescue team and a towing company responded, and removed the plane from the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
youralaskalink.com
Opioid Rescue Kits
Added by atagliaferri on November 10, 2022. We begin with a big effort to combat the opioid crisis in the state of Alaska. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the overdose kits being made by one group, that could end up saving a lot of lives. Across...
nomenugget.com
Nome woman indicted on tax evasion
A grand jury in Anchorage indicted Nome and Anchorage businesswoman Tina Yi on five counts for tax evasion and five counts for filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned in Nome, SJ Investment LLC. The indictment document was made public on November 3 and details...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Thursday afternoon’s plane crash in the raging waters of the Matanuska River river in Chickaloon, after a plane flew into a heavy gage steel wire that stretched across the river. Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane.
alaskasnewssource.com
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.
The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested in alleged abduction, assault of teen girl near Wasilla
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope. A picture of Dylan petting his Rottweiler, Nas hangs on the main wall of the living room. A decal of the Dylan’s Place logo sits to the left of it, surrounded by a quote Dylan had tattooed on his body: ‘Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future.’
alaskasnewssource.com
Muldoon Elementary Students learn about salmon life cycles
alaskasnewssource.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian collision early Saturday morning, according to an Anchorage Police Department online report. Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the North Eagle River Loop Road intersection and Eagle River Loop...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school communities grapple with potential closures
Anchorage School District administrators have proposed closing six schools next year as a way to cut costs amid a $68 million dollar budget deficit. At town hall meetings, parents have asked administrators to take their kids’ schools off that list. As Alaska Public Media’s Katie Anastas reports, one elementary school community worries they will lose access to their school’s rigorous curriculum.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
