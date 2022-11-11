ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Gallagher, Prop Comic, Dead at 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for his “Sledge-O-Matic” routine in which he smashed produce (most notably watermelon) with a giant sledgehammer, died on Friday. He was 76. Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher) died of organ failure, his former manager told Variety, after being in hospice care for several years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Concern After Fans Suspect She Needed Assistance Walking To 'The View' Stage

Whoopi Goldberg has fans worrying after she appeared to need assistance getting to The View stage. During the Thursday, November 10, episode, Sara Haines warned the show's moderator about a step as she helped her up onto the elevated surface. The ladies dedicated part of the show to celebrating the EGOT winner's birthday, which is on Sunday, November 13, with a segment called "Whoopi's Favorite Things.""Hey now. It is my birthday and since I am always on the lookout for unique and wonderful things for people, I want to show you some of my favorite things," Goldberg said as she...
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
Jay Leno Hospitalized After Gasoline Fire: 'Need a Week or Two' to Recover

Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno canceled a recent appearance due to a medical emergency after a gasoline fire left him hospitalized. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement, via Variety. Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment. Leno was scheduled to perform a set at The Financial Brand Forum, a finance industry event hosted in Las Vegas from November 14 to November 16. The Sunday before the conference started, organizers informed attendees via email that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Jay Leno Hospitalized in Burn Center for 'Serious' Burns

According to TMZ, former late-night talk show host Jay Leno is being treated at the Grossman Burn Center after "suffering a serious injury to his face." The outlet reported that he was in his home garage when one of his cars "erupted into flames without warning" where "the flames burned the left side of Jay's face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear."
'9-1-1' Star Corinne Massiah on May's Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: 'We Weren't Milking It'

(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
DJ Khaled Shows Off The Rarest Shoes In His Collection

DJ Khaled’s sneaker collection is insane. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry at this point. Thanks to social media, Khaled was able to up his status and is now a household name. He is one of the best artist curators we have ever seen, as he is constantly putting the biggest artists on one track.
Bride left furious by children at her wedding

A bride was left far from impressed after children gatecrashed her wedding, in footage she has now posted to social media. TikTok user @tulaay_97 has documented the full wedding preparations and the big day on her account, as she married a man from Albania. But it didn't all go quite according to plan:
'Bump' Star Nathalie Morris Talks 'Petrol' Which Sells to Australia, New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Plus has secured theatrical rights in Australia and New Zealand to Alena Lodkina’s drama “Petrol.” Scheduled for release in March 2023, it has just vowed in main competition at the Marrakech Film Festival following its Locarno world premiere in August. “Petrol” is produced by Kate Laurie, who has already collaborated with Lodkina on her first feature “Strange Colours” and short “There Is No Such Thing as a Jellyfish.” It was funded by Screen Australia, VicScreen, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, SBS and Orange Entertainment, with Alief on board as its international sales agent.  The film – set in Melbourne, where...
Megan Moroney Announces First Headlining 'Pistol Made Of Roses' 2023 Tour

Megan Moroney is hittin’ the road. She just announced her very first headlining Pistol Made of Roses tour, named after her EP that came out in July. She shared the news on Instagram, noting it will be her very first headlining trek which will kick off in April of next year. It will feature support from opener Logan Crosby: “MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR. tickets on sale this Friday 11/18 at 9am CST/10am EST! Limited VIP packages available per venue. excited to […] The post Megan Moroney Announces First Headlining ‘Pistol Made Of Roses’ 2023 Tour first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Los Angeles, CA
