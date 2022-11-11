ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Zaslav Promises a Unified Future for DC: ‘There’s Not Going to Be 4 Batmans’

DC fans should savor Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie, because it sounds like that could be the beginning and end of his reprisal. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav teased future plans for DC Films on Tuesday under the tutelage of newly installed CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and reading between the lines, it sure sounds like the multiverse is not going to be key going forward.
‘Empire of Light': Olivia Colman Romances Michael Ward in New Trailer for Sam Mendes Drama (Video)

Searchlight Pictures has debuted the theatrical trailer for writer/director Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” The first teaser, released on August 24, focused on Toby Jones waxing poetically about the visual science of film. This trailer, however, is more plot-specific, highlighting the core romance between Olivia Colman (Oscar winner for “The Favourite” in 2018) and Michael Ward (winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and turning 25 this Friday).
How ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Used His Lifelong Love of the King to Make His Big, Bold Semi-Biopic

This story about “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. He started with Elvis as metaphor and wound up staring at Elvis the man. At least that’s how Baz Luhrmann describes the journey with “Elvis”, his extravagant semi-biopic about the poor kid from Tupelo who shocked the world, became the king of rock ‘n’ roll, got it all, squandered it all on drugs, lethargy and bad movies and, every so often, got it all back.
‘Black Adam’ Proves Dwayne Johnson’s Strengths and Weaknesses as a Box Office Draw

The costly DC tentpole had a strong opening but is struggling to break even on theatrical revenues. “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson congratulated Marvel Studios for its big weekend, with a $331 million global launch of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — but Marvel’s triumph is his film’s loss. “Black Adam” ticket sales dropped a steep 56% in its fourth weekend, to $8 million, and decline that’s likely to continue given the strong word of mouth for “Wakanda Forever.”
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’

(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
‘1923’ Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Are Duttons in First Look at Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series (Video)

“Yellowstone” Season 5 premiered on Sunday night, but in concert with the new episode of the wildly popular drama series, we got our first look at Taylor Sheridan’s next prequel series “1923.” The teaser trailer for the new show (which you can watch below) offers a first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in the mainline “Yellowstone” series.
Budd Friedman, Comedy Legend and Improv Founder, Dies at 90

Budd Friedman, the comedy legend who founded the iconic comedy club The Improv, has died at 90, The Hollywood Improv announced Saturday. “The comedy world lost a giant today,” the venue tweeted. “In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary.”
‘Reasonable Doubt': Jax Zeroes in on the ‘Burden of Proof’ in Exclusive Season 1 Finale Clip (Video)

It’s finally here, the season finale of Hulu and Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” – and TheWrap has an exclusive clip. Throughout the eight episodes of “Reasonable Doubt,” viewers have watched Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant and courageous civil and criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles who’s taken on the case for wealthy Black businessman Brayden Miller (Sean Patrick Thomas) after he’s accused of murdering his coworker Kaleesha Moore (Perri Camper).
