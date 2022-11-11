Read full article on original website
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Watch This Florida Woman Feed an Alligator Up-Close, With Predictable Ending
Watch This Florida Woman Feed an Alligator Up-Close, With Predictable Ending. Feeding ducks at a pond is one of life’s simple pleasures. Sure, a lot of research says don’t feed them bread (despite what we did in our childhood), but switching to other duck-healthy foods isn’t that big of a deal. Still, what nobody has ever debated is whether or not to feed a wild alligator. As one Florida woman is about to find out, there is a reason we don’t feed animals with the ability to kill us.
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
'It was exciting for sure': Deputy's cool-headed reaction after he single-handedly captures a massive 75lb 10-foot-long boa constrictor in Florida
A Florida sheriff captured a huge 10-foot-long 75-pound boa constrictor in a residential neighborhood. Deputy Clay Mangrum responded to a 911 call that a large snake was seen in the Tall Pines neighborhood of St. Lucie county, Florida, on October 28. Deputies received a call from a family reporting that...
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
Florida Man Finds Giant Hissing Alligator In Storm Drain: “Just When You Thought You’ve Seen Everything”
Nature is certainly full of surprises, that’s for sure…. And we’ve seen our fair share of alligators showing up where they’re not supposed to be. From one getting into a lady’s kitchen, to a Minnesota hunter finding one near his downed buck, to just the other day when one turned up on a Florida beach, these guys will keep you guessing.
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
‘Oh my God!’ Video of iguana falling into school of tarpon in Florida Keys goes viral
An iguana caught a lucky break in the Florida Keys late last month, but it was touch and go for a while.
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Ocearch Shark Tracker Reveals Great Whites Congregating Off the Carolinas
"White sharks are coastal during this time of year and can come quite close to shore," a shark expert said.
‘I love that tiger shark’: Scientist calmly enters ocean as tiger shark ‘Queen Nikki’ bites flipper in video
Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...
Fishing Gear Slowly Kills Enormous Critically Endangered Crocodile in Belize
After a large, critically endangered crocodile died slowly and painfully from a fishing gear injury, it was discovered floating belly-up. A local fisherman in Belize found the 11-foot crocodile on November 5 in the Placencia Lagoon. The Crocodile Research Coalition (CRC), a neighborhood nonprofit conservation organization, was notified and discovered that the reptile had passed away 48 to 72 hours earlier as a result of ingesting a baited hook.
Watch a Giant Humpback Whale Nearly Launch Itself On Top of a Fishing Boat
Several fishermen recently had one hell of an experience off the coast of New Jersey. While fishing in an 18-foot boat, Zach Piller and his father witnessed a 50-foot humpback whale breach nearly on top of the boat. A viral video shows the close encounter, which happened in early October.
Alligator Hitches a Ride With a Bunch of Tourists and Mayhem Ensues
Alligator Hitches a Ride With a Bunch of Tourists and Mayhem Ensues. Alligators can be scary yet fascinating creatures, and there’s no doubt that the alligator’s behavior in this video was frightening to the tourists. A tourist boat on a large lake showed a man filming a large...
Tiger Sharks With Cameras Strapped To Their Backs Just Helped Researchers Map The World’s Largest Seagrass Meadow
These sharks mapped more than 35,500 square miles of seagrass, which has extraordinary carbon-storing properties that scientists hope will help fight climate change. A group of seven tiger sharks employed by the American ocean conservation nonprofit Beneath the Waves have recently accomplished a unique mission: to map out an area of the Bahamas that has now been declared the world’s largest seagrass meadow.
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
